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Prabowo woos labors with populist policies, cabinet pick

Attending the Labor Day event in Jakarta, President Prabowo Subianto announced several measures to protect workers, including a task force mitigating mass layoffs, higher income shares for ride-hailing drivers and the construction of affordable housing units for laborers.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Sat, May 2, 2026 Published on May. 1, 2026 Published on 2026-05-01T20:10:54+07:00

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President Prabowo Subianto (second left) stands with leaders of labor groups on Friday during the commemoration of Labor Day at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto (second left) stands with leaders of labor groups on Friday during the commemoration of Labor Day at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

O

ne and a half years into his presidency, Prabowo Subianto has increasingly deepened ties with labor unions through prolabor policies and tapping a group’s chief to the cabinet, a move analysts say may strengthen support for him at the cost of the movements’ independence.

Donning his signature khaki safari shirt, the President joined thousands of workers, farmers and fisherman in the Labor Day commemoration event at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on Friday. It was his second time taking part in the May Day event since assuming office in October 2024.

In his speech at the rally, Prabowo reaffirmed his commitment to workers’ welfare and labor protection during his tenure, with his administration would prioritize regulations benefiting laborers, farmers and fishermen whom he credited for his rise to the presidency.

“I became president because of the support of workers, farmers and fishermen,” Prabowo said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. “You entrusted me with this mandate. I will give my all to stand up for the people. The rest of my life will be devoted to all of you.”

The President also announced a series of labor protection measures, including a new task force to mitigate mass layoffs, higher income shares for ride-hailing drivers and expediting the construction of at least 1 million affordable housing units for workers 

After his speech, Prabowo took part in a symbolic moment of solidarity, raising his fist and joining leaders of major unions and the crowd singing “The Internationale”, a song often associated with labor movement and anti-capitalist struggle.

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In a gesture reminiscent of last year’s rally, Prabowo spontaneously took off his shirt and threw it to the crowd before moving directly forward and shaking hands with the enthusiastic workers while making his way back to his car.

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