Creeping militarization looms as battalions expand nationwide: CSIS

Army personnel march on Oct. 5, 2025, during an event marking the 80th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Banda Aceh, Aceh. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

The recent expansion of Army battalions across Indonesia has raised concerns over what analysts describe as “creeping militarization” under President Prabowo Subianto’s administration, pointing to a growing presence of military roles in civilian affairs that could weaken civilian supremacy.

T he recent expansion of Army battalions across Indonesia has raised concern over what analysts describe as “creeping militarization” under President Prabowo Subianto’s administration, pointing to a growing presence of military roles in civilian affairs that could weaken civilian supremacy.

The concern came on the heels of the Army’s successful establishment of 155 of so-called territorial development battalions as of April, a program which the government outlined in November last year, to have one unit in each of 514 regencies and cities across Indonesia. These new battalions are tasked with supporting development programs such as food security and infrastructure projects.

Security analyst D. Nicky Fahrizal of Jakarta-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said the move reflects Prabowo’s accelerated “securitization” attempt, which frames welfare, economic and infrastructure programs as “security instruments”.

“This securitization attempt shows in the battalions’ expansion. It strengthens the state's presence across regions while simultaneously emphasizing [the military] as repressive instruments for the country’s development,” Nicky said during a livestreamed CSIS media briefing on Monday.

Nicky also stressed the massive scale of expansion in the military’s recruitment targets for the new battalions, with around 24,000 enlisted soldiers (Tamtama) expected to serve in noncombat roles.

He further criticized the “normalization” of these territorial battalions, which he said should have only been established for wartime or emergency purposes instead of everyday situations.

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“When military actors designed for emergencies become normalized in peacetime, the state gradually falls into creeping militarization,” he said.