Oligarchic consolidation threat to Golden 2045 vision, LAB 45 says in new book

A demonstrator holds a banner reading “Save democracy” on March 20, 2024, during a protest in Aceh’s provincial capital Banda Aceh alleging fraud in the 2024 general election. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

A newly published book by the Jakarta-based think tank examines eight decades of the country's history through various topics to explore three possible future trajectories, though only one will lead to fulfilling the Golden Indonesia 2045 vision.

T he Golden Indonesia 2045 vision is facing a critical inflection point due to the continuing consolidation of oligarchic power, which could hinder the nation from achieving its high-income economy status and democracy goals by the country’s independence centennial, according to research institute Laboratorium Indonesia 2045 (LAB 45).

This overarching thesis is presented in the think tank’s book launched on May 4, titled Jam Pasir Indonesia: Menakar Masa Depan Indonesia Dari Butir Kuasa dan Ketimpangan (Indonesia’s hourglass: Measuring the future through power and inequality).

Speaking at the book launch and webinar held on Monday at the Kompas Institute in Central Jakarta, LAB 45 senior adviser Hariyadi posited that the nation’s trajectory was dictated by a complex interplay of variables that could either catalyze growth or lead to institutional stagnation.

In the opening essay titled “Evolution and trajectory of Indonesian economic politics”, Hariyadi and fellow senior adviser Andi Widjajanto, a former governor of the National Resilience Institute (Lemhanas), highlight three leading scenarios.

The first and most concerning one involves the sustained oligarchic consolidation that has characterized the country over the past decade. If this trend continues, Hariyadi argues in the essay, Indonesia’s golden vision will likely be unattainable.

“A persistent oligarchic structure is projected to erode the middle class, which is the traditional engine of economic stability,” he writes.

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“The resulting economic contraction would likely trigger unavoidable social unrest and suppress the innovation necessary for national advancement.”