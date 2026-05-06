TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?
The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures
Q1 trade surplus halves amid slump in coal, coffee exports
Fuel shortages hit Riau, triggering long lines at gas stations

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?
The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures
Q1 trade surplus halves amid slump in coal, coffee exports
Fuel shortages hit Riau, triggering long lines at gas stations

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Trial suspended again as Nadiem’s health declines

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, May 6, 2026 Published on May. 5, 2026 Published on 2026-05-05T19:51:07+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (second right) attends his trial at the Jakarta Corruption Court on Monday in a corruption case about his involvement in the procurement of Google Chromebook laptops for use at schools. Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (second right) attends his trial at the Jakarta Corruption Court on Monday in a corruption case about his involvement in the procurement of Google Chromebook laptops for use at schools. (Antara/M. Risyal Hidayat)

T

he Jakarta Corruption Court has once again postponed the trial of former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim on Tuesday after he was admitted to the hospital following a sudden decline in his health.

Nadiem, who is also a cofounder of ride-hailing firm Gojek, is accused of improperly purchasing Chromebook laptops for use in schools in remote and underdeveloped regions between 2019 and 2022, despite these regions having limited internet and electricity access. The laptop procurement allegedly led to Rp 2.18 trillion (US$119 million) in state losses.

Nadiem’s trial, which began on Jan. 5, has been postponed several times because of his health issues, reportedly linked to a condition known as a perianal fistula. Before the adjourned hearing on Tuesday, proceedings were also delayed on April 27 after Nadiem fell ill and was hospitalized at Abdi Waluyo Hospital from April 25 until Sunday.

“Today, we cannot continue the [trial]. We will schedule it for tomorrow,” presiding judge Purwanto Abdullah said on Tuesday before adjourning the hearing.

Nadiem’s lawyer, Ari Yusuf Amir, said Nadiem was unable to attend Tuesday’s hearing as he was receiving medical treatment at Abdi Waluyo Hospital in Central Jakarta after showing signs of severe fatigue, following his decision to attend court on Monday despite medical advice to remain in the hospital.

According to Ari, Nadiem’s condition deteriorated after he attended Monday’s session, with an intravenous line still attached to his left hand, while his arm and hand were visibly bandaged, and at one point, he collapsed during a break in the court’s detention room.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“Today, he is very weak and unable to attend the trial,” Ari told reporters on Tuesday, as quoted from Antara. “[…] After waiting several hours following [Monday’s] late-night hearing, he was taken to the hospital”.

Popular

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?

Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?
The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures

The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures

Related Article

Trial suspended again as Nadiem’s health declines

Dutch football braces for ruling in player eligibility dispute

When the KPK enters the core of party power

Price gaps, budget inconsistencies flagged in free meals program

Ombudsman chief arrest raises accountability concerns

Popular

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?

Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?
The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures

The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures

More in Indonesia

 View more
Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (second right) attends his trial at the Jakarta Corruption Court on Monday in a corruption case about his involvement in the procurement of Google Chromebook laptops for use at schools.
Politics

Trial suspended again as Nadiem’s health declines
Street aspirations: Protesters pull barbed wire during a demonstration on April 21 in front of the East Kalimantan governor’s office in Samarinda, East Kalimantan.
Archipelago

East Kalimantan council backs move to investigate governor after protests
Health workers sit against a wall in this undated stock illustration of overworked doctors.
Society

Fourth intern doctor death in two months fuels calls for reform

Highlight
Prabowo Subianto (center) greets workers during International Workers’ Day, or May Day 2026, celebrations at the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta, Friday (May 1, 2026). During May Day 2026, workers called for the passage of a labor bill, the abolition of outsourcing and the rejection of low wages, while also voicing concerns over the impact of global conflicts that could potentially trigger waves of layoffs.
Economy

'Interventionist' policies may deter Indonesia's growth
A general view shows a gate of the Little Aresha daycare centre, sealed by police after allegations of child abuse, in Umbulharjo, Yogyakarta, on April 27, 2026. Police have arrested 13 people after shocking images of alleged abuse against small children at a daycare centre went viral, sparking outrage across the nation, officials said on April 27.
Editorial

Childcare reform can’t wait
A man runs past national flags of ASEAN member states outside a media center in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 5, 2026, ahead of the 48th ASEAN Summit.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia to echo bloc unity at ASEAN summit

The Latest

 View more
Academia

What role does Indonesia want to play in the world?
Politics

Trial suspended again as Nadiem’s health declines
Economy

'Interventionist' policies may deter Indonesia's growth
Academia

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
Opinion

Analysis: With falling rupiah, economic resilience faces its toughest test
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia to echo bloc unity at ASEAN summit
Archipelago

East Kalimantan council backs move to investigate governor after protests
Society

Fourth intern doctor death in two months fuels calls for reform
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Trial suspended again as Nadiem’s health declines

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.