Trial suspended again as Nadiem’s health declines

Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (second right) attends his trial at the Jakarta Corruption Court on Monday in a corruption case about his involvement in the procurement of Google Chromebook laptops for use at schools. (Antara/M. Risyal Hidayat)

T he Jakarta Corruption Court has once again postponed the trial of former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim on Tuesday after he was admitted to the hospital following a sudden decline in his health.

Nadiem, who is also a cofounder of ride-hailing firm Gojek, is accused of improperly purchasing Chromebook laptops for use in schools in remote and underdeveloped regions between 2019 and 2022, despite these regions having limited internet and electricity access. The laptop procurement allegedly led to Rp 2.18 trillion (US$119 million) in state losses.

Nadiem’s trial, which began on Jan. 5, has been postponed several times because of his health issues, reportedly linked to a condition known as a perianal fistula. Before the adjourned hearing on Tuesday, proceedings were also delayed on April 27 after Nadiem fell ill and was hospitalized at Abdi Waluyo Hospital from April 25 until Sunday.

“Today, we cannot continue the [trial]. We will schedule it for tomorrow,” presiding judge Purwanto Abdullah said on Tuesday before adjourning the hearing.

Nadiem’s lawyer, Ari Yusuf Amir, said Nadiem was unable to attend Tuesday’s hearing as he was receiving medical treatment at Abdi Waluyo Hospital in Central Jakarta after showing signs of severe fatigue, following his decision to attend court on Monday despite medical advice to remain in the hospital.

According to Ari, Nadiem’s condition deteriorated after he attended Monday’s session, with an intravenous line still attached to his left hand, while his arm and hand were visibly bandaged, and at one point, he collapsed during a break in the court’s detention room.

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“Today, he is very weak and unable to attend the trial,” Ari told reporters on Tuesday, as quoted from Antara. “[…] After waiting several hours following [Monday’s] late-night hearing, he was taken to the hospital”.