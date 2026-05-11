Pramono opens CFD in Rasuna Said area, launches waste sorting movement

Cultural pride: Participants take part in the “Parade Inspirasi Diri” on April 26 during the Car Free Day (CFD) event at Jakarta’s Hotel Indonesia traffic circle. The parade, showcasing a cross-disciplinary arts collaboration featuring 143 dancers, musicians and choir members, is part of the Road to Pagelaran Sabang Merauke 2026, which will be held Aug. 21-23 at Indonesia Arena in Senayan, Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

The public’s enthusiasm was high despite there being road construction activity along Jl. HR Rasuna Said, leading the city administration to open CFD and several other activities in the area.

J akarta Governor Pramono Anung officiated a new car-free day (CFD) area along the usually busy Jl. HR Rasuna Said, Central Jakarta, on Sunday as the city’s new icon and pledged waste sorting ahead of the city’s 499th anniversary.

“Why we do it in Rasuna Said? Because we want to show to the public that Jakarta is fixing up,” he said on Sunday, as quoted by Antara news agency.

He said previously there were hundreds of abandoned monorail pillars which have been dismantled.

The governor said the public’s enthusiasm was high despite there being road construction activities along Jl. HR Rasuna Said, leading the city administration to open CFD and several other activities in the area.

However, the new CFD area will be implemented effectively on June 1 after all road work has been completed. The official ceremony will be held on June 22, in conjunction with Jakarta’s anniversary.

“Why we do it here? Because of huge public request, I was also surprised [to see the public enthusiasm],” he said.

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“I am sure that with the new CFD in Rasuna Said, there will be more sport tourism events in Jakarta, such as soccer, marathons or other activities.”