Slums in Jakarta reduced by half in past decade

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The Jakarta administration, under the leadership of Governor Pramono, is aiming to upgrade all low-income neighborhoods and build adequate public facilities and supporting infrastructures by 2027.
he number of areas in Jakarta classified as slum housing has decreased by more than half in the past decade, according to official data, as the city administration continues pushing an urban renewal drive in low-income neighborhoods.
According to figures from Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the capital city has slashed the number of community units (RW) classified as slums by 52 percent, down from 445 in 2017 to 211 this year.
The statistics agency used 11 criteria to designate a neighborhood as a slum, including population density, building quality and layout as well as the quality of supporting public facilities such as sanitation and water supply.
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung described the drop as a key milestone toward better housing for Jakartans, while also acknowledging that more targeted initiatives are needed to fully eliminate slums.
“Considering the challenging field conditions and rising population, the 52-percent drop is something to be grateful for,” Pramono said at a press briefing on May 6 following a meeting with BPS representatives.
The governor has been aiming to upgrade all of the city’s low-income housing by 2027. Several priority areas targeted by the city authorities are overly crowded areas such as the Tambora neighborhood in West Jakarta, where fire incidents and poor air quality have long become a shared concern among local residents.
Read also: Jakarta slum dwellers wary of eviction despite revitalization pledge
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