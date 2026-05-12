NU leadership race takes shape ahead of upcoming congress

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ompetition for the chairmanship of the country’s largest Muslim organization, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), has begun to take shape ahead of the upcoming congress, with fresh possible contenders emerging to challenge incumbent Yahya Cholil Staquf.
Preparations are underway for the group’s highest decision-making congress scheduled for Aug. 1-5, with the election of the new chairman and the selection of members for a panel tasked with choosing NU supreme leader to be among the main agenda items, NU secretary-general Saifullah Yusuf said last Friday.
The location of the congress has yet to be decided, with the final choice to be based on logistics, infrastructure and accessibility, given the limited preparation time, although several provinces such as West Nusa Tenggara, West Sumatra and East Java have reportedly expressed interest in hosting the event, Saifullah said.
According to Saifullah, at least three figures have entered the preliminary “candidate pool” for the organization’s top post, namely Yahya, who has chaired NU since 2021, Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar, who also serves as deputy chair of NU supreme council Syuriah and former NU chairman Said Aqil Siradj.
“All of them have potential. It just depends on whether they are willing to run,” Saifullah said, as quoted by Tempo.co, noting all three figures have previously held key leadership roles within NU’s leadership structure, which reflects their experience and credentials.
He, however, stressed that the list of potential contenders remains open, with additional names expected to be proposed by regional branches of NU in the lead-up to the congress. Saifullah stressed that the NU will ensure an open and equal opportunity for all eligible cadres who wish to contest the chairmanship.
Nasaruddin did not respond to The Jakarta Post’s question about his potential candidacy, while Yahya said in a February interview with the Post that he has not yet considered running again, adding that any decision will depend on the will of the delegates.
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