Jokowi to kick off nationwide tour in eastern Indonesia

Former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo arrives at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025 to attend President Prabowo Subianto's first State of the Nation address. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

Through a national political road show, former president Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo is aiming to maintain emotional connection with the public, as well as communication with regional leaders, business figures and grassroot groups, his supporter said.

F ormer president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is planning to embark on a nationwide political road show as his health condition has improved significantly, according to his largest supporter group, aiming to visit eastern Indonesia regions as the first destination of his tour.

Freddy Alex Damanik, the secretary-general of ProJo, the largest group of Jokowi supporters, revealed that the plan was discussed during a meeting between the former president and group chair Budi Arie Setiadi in Jakarta on May 1. Also attending the meeting were leaders of other volunteer groups.

“Pak Jokowi has told us his health condition has recovered by 99 percent,” Freddy told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday. “Starting in June, he plans to travel around Indonesia to greet the people.”

He added that the first destination had not yet been finalized, although volunteers and community leaders from various regions have already requested Jokowi to come to their regions. The former president is expected to be accompanied by members of local Projo chapters throughout the visit.

“Pak Jokowi is still studying the proposals, but most likely the first visits will be in eastern Indonesia,” Freddy said.

When asked whether Jokowi would be joined by other family members such as former first lady Iriana Widodo, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka or Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chair Kaesang Pangarep, Freddy said the arrangements would depend on circumstances.

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“I don’t know exactly whether he will be accompanied by family members or not. It depends on the situation and he remains flexible,” he went on to say. “But, usually, when he goes to meet grassroot communities, he is more often accompanied only by volunteers.”