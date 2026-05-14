Prabowo pledges tougher asset recovery to fund public projects

President Prabowo Subianto (center) watches as Attorney General ST Burhanuddin (left) symbolically hands over administrative fine payments on May 13, 2026, to Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa during an event at the Attorney General’s Office in Jakarta. The Forest Area Enforcement Task Force handed over 10.27 trillion rupiah to the state treasury, consisting of 3.42 trillion rupiah in forestry administrative fines and 6.84 trillion rupiah in land and non-land tax revenues from task force supervision, as well as 2.37 million hectares of forest land reclaimed by the state. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

P resident Prabowo Subianto has pledged to intensify efforts to recover assets tied to corruption and illegal resource exploitation, saying the funds will be redirected toward upgrading schools, health facilities and other public infrastructure projects across the country.

On Wednesday, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) officially handed over Rp 10.2 trillion (US$582.36 million) to the state, consisting of administrative forestry fines and revenues generated through enforcement operations by the Forest Enforcement Task Force (Satgas PKH), including land and property-tax related income.

The handover also included 2.37 million hectares of forest land reclaimed from illegal forestry operations.

Standing before towering stacks of seized cash, President Prabowo said the government would continue pursuing state asset recoveries on a massive scale, noting that the initiative was still at an early stage, with “hundreds of trillions, even thousands of trillions of rupiah” still to be recovered.

He said Wednesday’s handover brought the total value of assets recovered in the current series of operations to around Rp 40 trillion, with another Rp 11 trillion potentially to be handed over next month, alongside an estimated Rp 39 trillion in additional funds identified in dormant or unclear accounts.

“These criminals or corrupters may have left Indonesia or have passed away, and their money was left behind in unclear accounts,” he said at the AGO building in Jakarta, adding that the government would move to take control of the funds if no rightful owners came forward to claim them.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Prabowo to allocate seized money to fund LPDP scholarships