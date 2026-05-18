Labor activist, national hero Marsinah honored in new memorial site

A woman takes a picture on May 16 next to an exhibition at the Marsinah Museum in Nglundo village, Nganjuk regency, East Java. The museum, inaugurated by President Prabowo Subianto on May 16, features artifacts tracing labor activist Marsinah's life from her childhood to her work and activism as a factory laborer before her murder in 1993. (Antara/Prasetia Fauzani)

At the museum’s inauguration, President Prabowo Subianto said the site reflects the government’s commitment to labor movements, while calling Marsinah’s murder ‘a brutal act’ that should not happen in the country.

A faded factory uniform, an old bicycle and stacks of school certificates once belonging to late labor activist Marsinah are now on display in a new museum in rural East Java dedicated to honoring her struggle for workers’ rights.

Located in Marsinah’s hometown of Nglundo village in Nganjuk regency, the 939-square-meter museum consists of two buildings, a museum hall and a guest house.

Inside the museum hall are exhibitions with artifacts tracing Marsinah’s life from her childhood in Nganjuk to her work and activism as a factory laborer in Sidoarjo. Featured mementos include a work bag, wallet, bicycle and personal documents, alongside plaques and tributes from labor organizations.

The complex was designed as an educational tourism site about the country’s labor and human rights history, according to a statement issued by the Government Communication Agency (GCA).

The site is expected to be open to the public free of charge every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum’s management involves Marsinah’s family and a foundation established by the All-Indonesia Workers Union Confederation (KSPSI), according to the union’s president Andi Gani Nena Wea.

Marking its official launch, President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated the museum on Saturday at a ceremony attended by numerous labor group representatives and cabinet officials, including labor activist Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat, who was recently appointed environment minister.

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In his speech in the ceremony, Prabowo said the museum underscored the government’s commitment to supporting labor movements and preserving the legacy of one of Indonesia’s most prominent labor rights figures.