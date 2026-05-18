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Small political parties warn against last-minute elections law revision

Parties with no seats in the House of Representatives also opposed ideas to raise the legislative threshold and proposed instead to abolish or lower the minimum votes needed for a political party to win a seat in the legislature.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, May 18, 2026 Published on May. 17, 2026 Published on 2026-05-17T02:32:52+07:00

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An ice cream vendor stops to look at posters of the three presidential and vice-presidential candidates, the list of participating parties and the list of candidates for members of the Regional Representative Council (DPD) from East Java on Feb. 3, 2024, in Surabaya, East Java, ahead of the 2024 presidential and legislative polls. An ice cream vendor stops to look at posters of the three presidential and vice-presidential candidates, the list of participating parties and the list of candidates for members of the Regional Representative Council (DPD) from East Java on Feb. 3, 2024, in Surabaya, East Java, ahead of the 2024 presidential and legislative polls. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

S

mall political parties without seats in the House of Representatives have renewed calls for lawmakers to immediately begin deliberations for the 2017 General Elections Law revision, warning delays could disrupt preparations for the next elections in 2029.

The calls came after small parties grouped under the People’s Sovereignty Movement (GKSR) met in Jakarta on May 11 to discuss the proposed revisions to the law with several constitutional law experts, including former senior minister Mahfud MD and law professor Zainal Arifin Mochtar from Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

GKSR was formed late last year and consists of eight parties currently holding no seats in the legislature, namely Perindo, Hanura, the Crescent Star Party (PBB), Labor Party, Nusantara Awakening Party (PKN), United Development Party (PPP), Berkarya Party and Ummat Party.

The group argued the amendment to the General Elections Law should not be postponed to the last minute ahead of the elections because initial election stages are expected to start in early 2027. Recruitment for election organizers as part of the 2029 elections also started late this year.

“This is so that all stakeholders, including voters, elections participants and organizers as well as the government, have equal readiness in preparing for the elections. This would reflect the principles of fairness and equality,” Perindo secretary-general Ferry Kurnia Rizkiyansyah told The Jakarta Post on Friday, adding the House and government should aim to finish the law revision by this year.

Little progress has been made on the Elections Law revision despite it being included in the House’s 2026 National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) priority list. Officials deliberations have not begun with all eight House parties still divided over key aspects of the revision.

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