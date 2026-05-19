Prosecutors seek 5 years in prison for ex-deputy manpower minister in extortion case

Immanuel “Noel” Ebenezer (center), former deputy manpower minister and defendant in the extortion case tied to workplace safety certifications at the ministry, exits the courtroom on May 18, 2026, during recess at the Jakarta Corruption Court, Central Jakarta. Prosecutors have demanded a five-year prison sentence for Noel. (Antara/Fauzan)

Prosecutors from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) have demanded a five-year prison sentence for former deputy manpower minister Immanuel “Noel” Ebenezer over extortion schemes tied to workplace safety certifications at the ministry.

P rosecutors from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) have demanded a five-year prison sentence for Immanuel “Noel” Ebenezer over extortion schemes tied to workplace safety certifications at the Manpower Ministry that happened during his brief stint as deputy minister some two years ago.

At a trial at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Central Jakarta on Monday night, prosecutors said that Noel in 2024 solicited Rp 4.4 billion (US$248,195) from ministry officials, who extorted workers and companies applying for occupational safety and health (K3) certifications.

“[Noel] violated the law and abused his authority in relation to the issuance and extension of K3 certifications and licenses for applicants,” one of the prosecutors said while reading out their sentence demand in the session live streamed on Monday.

Noel became deputy minister in October 2024 and was sacked from his post 10 months later following his arrest.

Aside from the prison sentence, prosecutors also asked the court to punish Noel with a Rp 250 million fine, along with Rp 4.4 billion in restitution to the state. Of the total restitution, Noel has already paid Rp 3 billion so far, according to prosecutors.

Under prevailing regulations, workers in high-risk industries such as construction and mining are required to obtain K3 certification issued by the Manpower Ministry through assessments conducted with private K3 service firms. Workers can apply individually or through their employers.

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During the hearing in April, Noel admitted that he had received Rp 3 billion from another defendant in the case: ministry official Irvian Bobby Mahendro, who at the time of the case worked for a unit in charge of occupational safety and health affairs. But Noel denied knowing the money came from the scheme used by ministry officials to extort workers and companies seeking K3 certifications, or that he solicited the unlawful money.