Military judges in activist acid attack trial face ethics complaint 

Jakarta Military Court Judge Col. Fredy Ferdian Isnartanto (second left) presides over the indictment hearing against four defendants on April 29, 2026, in the acid attack against human rights activist Andrie Yunus at the Jakarta Military Court building in East jakarta. (Antara/Fauzan)

The Advocacy Team for Democracy (TAUD) filed a complaint with the Supreme Court against presiding judge Col. Fredy Ferdian Isnartanto and panel judges Lt. Col. Irwan Tasri and Maj. Zainal Abidin over remarks it deemed improper during the proceedings.

A civil society coalition has reported the military judges overseeing the acid attack trial of activist Andrie Yunus to the Supreme Court over alleged ethical violations, intensifying scrutiny of the high-profile case.

Advocacy Team for Democracy (TAUD), which represents Andrie, filed the complaint on Monday against presiding judge Col. Fredy Ferdian Isnartanto and panel judges Lt. Col. Irwan Tasri and Maj. Zainal Abidin over remarks it considered improper during the proceedings.

“There were inappropriate remarks during the trial, including the use of the word ‘dumb’, and comments that appeared to explain the correct way to throw acid,” TAUD lawyer Daniel Winarta said earlier this week.

Andrie, a deputy coordinator for the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) who had been vocal in opposing the military’s expanding role in civilian affairs under President Prabowo Subianto, was attacked with acid on the evening of March 12.

Military prosecutors later indicted four officers for allegedly carrying out the premeditated attack on the 27-year-old activist, who remains under intensive care at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital in Central Jakarta.

During the May 6 hearing, presiding judge Fredy questioned the defendants’ decision to use a wide-mouthed tumbler to carry the acid, saying it had caused the liquid to splash back onto the perpetrators and inflict burns on them as well.

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“I must say you are very dumb [to use such a tumbler],” he said during the hearing, footage of which later circulated widely online.