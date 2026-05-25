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Prabowo underlines checks and balances while teasing PDI-P's opposition stance

At his address for House of Representatives lawmakers, President Prabowo Subianto underlined the importance of having checks and balances from political parties outside his ruling coalition to maintain democracy.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, May 25, 2026 Published on May. 24, 2026 Published on 2026-05-24T11:52:15+07:00

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President Prabowo Subianto (right) greets House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani (left) before delivering a speech on the national macroeconomic framework to lawmakers on May 20 at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto (right) greets House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani (left) before delivering a speech on the national macroeconomic framework to lawmakers on May 20 at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto’s public tease against the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) for choosing to remain outside his administration has been seen by analysts as an effort to signal political stability and reduce tensions in a time of economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

The statement came during Prabowo’s address to the House of Representatives on May 20, when he outlined the government’s macroeconomic framework and fiscal policy points. The speech, traditionally delivered by a finance minister, was delivered directly by the President amid mounting concerns over economic instability in the country.

At one point in his 95-minute speech, Prabowo appreciated that the quasi-opposition PDI-P is staying out of the ruling coalition, describing the party’s role as essential to maintaining democratic checks and balances against the government.

“I would prefer that all parties be in the government. It would be very nice for me personally,” Prabowo said. “But [...] our democracy needs checks and balances. I understand that PDI-P has made a sacrifice by staying outside the government.”

Prabowo, who leads the Gerindra Party, revealed that he has at times been personally affected by sharp criticism from the PDI-P and its members. But he continued by saying a lack of opposition would not be healthy for the country, underlining that every executive power must be subject to oversight.

“Sometimes at night before I sleep, I feel sad. Some PDI-P members can be extremely harsh in their criticism,” he said, drawing laughter from lawmakers. “Eventually, I realized there may be truth in it.”

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The President also revealed some of his ministers had sought his approval when government projects were won by firms linked to PDI-P. Such requests for approval, according to him, were unnecessary, asserting decisions should be strictly based on merit rather than political affiliation.

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