PT PAL starts preproduction for Scorpene Evolved submarine project

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The state-owned shipbuilder will start construction on Indonesia's Scorpene Evolved submarine in June.
tate-owned shipbuilder PT PAL Indonesia has started preproduction for Scorpene Evolved diesel attack submarines in cooperation with French naval defense manufacturer Naval Group, to strengthen the Indonesian Navy's operational capabilities and bolster maritime deterrence in Southeast Asian waters.
The preproduction stage involved technical preparations prior to commencing main production, PAL said in a press release on Tuesday.
The current stage consists of finalizing the design, setting up production systems, developing human resources and ensuring infrastructure readiness so the construction phase proceeds according to target and international quality standards.
“The construction of Scorpene Evolved submarines is an important milestone for the national defense industry,” PAL president director Kaharuddin Djenod said, as quoted in the press release.
“Indonesia is the first country in ASEAN that can build its own submarines, including the development of Scorpene Evolved with Advanced and Improved Propulsion [technology].”
He also noted that amid the rise of great power rivalries in ASEAN, possessing a strong defense industry meant Indonesia had a strategic bargaining chip in maintaining stability in the region and bolstering the country’s position as a leading maritime state.
Meanwhile, Naval Group program director Vincent Vimont said the collaboration with PAL was an important part in developing a sustainable Indonesian defense industry.
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