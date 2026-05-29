TNI defends role in anti-robbery raids amid rights concern

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The Indonesian Military (TNI) has clarified that its personnel will only play a supporting role in the National Police's efforts to tackle rising street robbery in Jakarta, amid mounting criticism over the military’s involvement in civilian law enforcement and fears of potential rights abuses.
he Indonesian Military (TNI) has clarified that its personnel will only play a supporting role in the National Police's efforts to tackle rising street robbery in Jakarta, amid mounting criticism over the military’s involvement in civilian law enforcement and fears of potential rights abuses.
TNI spokesperson Brig. Gen. Muhammad Nas said military personnel would focus on assisting the police in maintaining public safety and preventing robberies, while arrests, investigations and interrogations would remain under police authority.
“The TNI and the Police always coordinate and work in synergy according to their respective duties and authorities so that implementation remains within the applicable legal framework,” Nas said in a statement on Wednesday, as quoted by Antara.
He added that although TNI commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto had authorized military units to assist police activities when necessary, there had been no specific order to launch a dedicated anti-robbery operation.
Several areas in Jakarta have recently seen a rise in so-called “begal” attacks–a local term referring to violent street robberies, often involving motorcycles and weapons–prompting public anxiety and comparisons on social media to “Gotham City,” the fictional crime-ridden home of Batman.
Read also: Joint police, military crackdown on street robbers raises fear of extrajudicial killings
The Jakarta Police have intensified efforts to curb the crimes by forming a dedicated anti-robbery task force mandated to conduct 24-hour patrols and pursue street robbers, with support from combat battalions under the Jakarta Military Command (Kodam Jaya).
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