Jakarta Post
Understanding Trump in the MAGA 2.0

Trump's stunning comeback on Nov. 5 has left many people and governments wondering what can be expected from his second White House stint, especially given all his talk of tariffs during his campaign, but there are indications of a potentially more tempered term.

Phar Kim Beng (The Jakarta Post)
Kuala Lumpur
Thu, November 14, 2024

Understanding Trump in the MAGA 2.0 Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk gestures as Republican presidential nominee and former United States president Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally on Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of an assassination attempt on Trump in July. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

even seems to be the lucky number of Donald Trump, who will be installed as the 47th president of the United States come Jan. 20, 2025.

His presidency this time around will be much different from his prior term as the 45th US president in 2017-2021.

Unlike his first term, during his reelection bid, Trump not only started the process to cast away any federal investigations into him, which will likely lead to two other states dropping all charges in due course, but he also made a successful comeback in the most stunning manner ever seen in elections in the US or anywhere else.

Trump's Republican Party has a Senate majority with seven seats over the Democratic Party. In the House of Representatives, Republicans have double the advantage with 14 more seats. Either way, Trump is bound to control the White House, the Senate and the House.

Although Trump has promised to come into office with a slew of measures that will be enforced by signing 300 executive orders, one of which requires the US to demarcate the human gender as either male or female in any official forms of the federal government, previous practices also saw Trump using executive orders to kill off the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the Transpacific Partnership Agreement (TPPA).

With his domineering control of the US Congress, such levers of influence will allow Trump to enjoy even greater executive and legislative powers.

However, it would be a mistake to believe that Trump has every intention to listen to his worst instincts. As the most powerful president, the irony is that all his opponents and supporters will be cowed by the tremendous power he now wields. They won't challenge him overwhelmingly, as they did during his first term.

