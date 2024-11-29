TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Jakarta Law revised, but capital city relocation still uncertain

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, November 29, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Jakarta Law revised, but capital city relocation still uncertain People gather in the park of the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta on Aug. 6, 2023. Jakarta will soon lose its status as Indonesia's capital city with the planned move to Nusantara. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

A

mid the campaign session in the runup to the regional head elections on Nov. 27 and the final phase of capital city relocation from Jakarta to the future Capital City of Nusantara (IKN), the government and the House of Representatives agreed to revise the Jakarta Special Region (DKJ) Law. The amendment is the first legislation the current House has produced since it began its five-year term on Oct. 1.

It took the lawmakers only six days to approve several new provisions of the DKJ Law, which only concerned technical aspects of the provincial governance following the passage of the law in April of this year.

The adjustment to the Jakarta law was minor but deemed as necessary due to the government’s plan to move the capital city to Nusantara in East Kalimantan, which was formalized under IKN Law No. 3/2022.

Among the changes made to the DKJ Law is the regional affiliation of the members of the House of Representatives, Regional Representatives Council (DPD) and Provincial Legislative Council (DPRD) resulting from the Feb. 14 elections, which has now changed from Special Capital City Region (DKI) Jakarta to DKJ.

The Jakarta regional heads elected in the Nov. 27 election will also be formally called the governor and deputy governor of DKJ, instead of DKI.  Similar changes will also happen to the names of electoral districts across Jakarta. For the election of House members, DKJ is divided into three electoral districts while for provincial legislative council members it is split into 10 electoral districts.

The changes, although not substantial, are important in order to provide legal certainty regarding the status of the DKJ province as the de facto capital city before it is eventually relocated to Nusantara. The relocation schedule has been hanging in the balance after former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, the initiator of the program, failed to sign a decree that would effectively move the capital city to East Kalimantan.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Nevertheless, President Prabowo Subianto seems to need more time to formally relocate the capital city as he is now focusing on signature programs to realize his campaign promises, such as the free meals program and food estate, which all require enormous budgets.

Popular

Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year

Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year
Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”
Danantara: An SOE superholding à la Temasek?

Danantara: An SOE superholding à la Temasek?

Related Articles

Analysis: Jakarta Law revised, but capital city relocation still uncertain

Analysis: East Java gears up for all-women gubernatorial race

Analysis: KPK suffers another pretrial defeat, trust deficit

Indonesians to head to polls for first-ever simultaneous local elections

Analysis: Prabowo’s KPK policy sparks legitimacy concern

Related Article

Analysis: Jakarta Law revised, but capital city relocation still uncertain

Analysis: East Java gears up for all-women gubernatorial race

Analysis: KPK suffers another pretrial defeat, trust deficit

Indonesians to head to polls for first-ever simultaneous local elections

Analysis: Prabowo’s KPK policy sparks legitimacy concern

Popular

Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year

Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year
Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”
Danantara: An SOE superholding à la Temasek?

Danantara: An SOE superholding à la Temasek?

More in Opinion

 View more
Shipping containers are stacked on April 12, 2024, at a port in Lianyungang, in eastern China's Jiangsu province.
Academia

Asia in denial
A flag is left at the event held by Democratic presidential nominee United States Vice President Kamala Harris during Election Night, at Howard University, in Washington, DC, Nov. 6, 2024.
Academia

The Democrats' only option
Commander of Main Navy Base 5, First Adm. Arya Delano (front row from left), Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov, COTG Capt. Aleksei Antsiferov and Russian Military Attache to Indonesia Col. Maxim Lukianov walk together after the Russian fleet arrived at the North Jamrud pier of Tanjung Perak Port for a five-day joint military exercise between Indonesia and Russia, in Surabaya, East Java, on Nov. 3.
Academia

Letter to the editor: Russian ambassador responds

Highlight
Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) talks with Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (right) during the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto's Red and White Cabinet at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Politics

Indonesian government aims to return foreign prisoners by January
Republican presidential nominee and former United States President Donald Trump gestures on Wednesday as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, the US on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
Editorial

Global trade à la Trump
An aerial view of a subsidized housing complex at Puuwatu district in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, on August 1, 2024. Property developer association Real Estate Indonesia has blamed peer-to-peer loans as one of the prominent causes behind the bad credit history of potential homeowners that could bar them from buying houses.
Regulations

Tax waiver to boost home sales, but developers want clear blueprint

The Latest

 View more
Election Updates

Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says
Companies

Ford to make EV investment in Indonesia in 2025: Ministry
Election Updates

‘Democracy at risk of dying’: Megawati on regional elections
Politics

Ex-KPK chief requests probe termination, skips questioning
Regulations

Govt to turn some social aid into working capital for the poor
Asia & Pacific

China, Russia militaries conduct joint air patrol over Sea of Japan
Asia & Pacific

Marcos says debate over impeachment of VP Sara Duterte a 'storm in a teacup'
Asia & Pacific

Three dead, thousands displaced as Malaysia warns of worst floods in a decade
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Jakarta Law revised, but capital city relocation still uncertain

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.