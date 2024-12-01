TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

The hidden obstacle: Logistics for 8 percent growth

Indonesia's logistics costs currently stand at a staggering 14.3 percent of its GDP, which is equal to around Rp 3 quadrillion (US$189 billion), virtually as much as our current annual national budget.

William Sabandar (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, December 1, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The hidden obstacle: Logistics for 8 percent growth Containers are stacked on May 22, 2024, at Tanjung Perak Port in Semarang, Central Java. (Antara/Makna Zaezar)

A

chieving 8 percent economic growth, much higher than the average 5 percent over the past decade, and eradicating poverty to zero percent have been declared as the development goals of the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka administration. To fulfill these goals, President Prabowo aims to achieve food and energy self-sufficiency within five years and accelerate the downstreaming of natural resources. While these aspirations are admirable, they are nearly impossible to accomplish without recognizing the unique role of logistics that is often-overlooked. This is a determining factor that we have yet to fully master.

Indonesia's logistics costs currently stand at a staggering 14.3 percent of its GDP, which is equal to around Rp 3 quadrillion (US$189 billion), virtually as much as our current annual national budget. Reducing these expenses would allow the country to deliver more high-priority national programs.

This burden is felt most especially in eastern Indonesia where logistics costs are conspicuously higher compared with the western provinces. For instance, building a simple house in Papua can cost around three times as much as building one somewhere in Java. Such differences demonstrate the difficulty of delivering products to more distant locations, which slows down growth and widens disparities in the development of various regions.

Furthermore, Indonesia's ranking in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index 2023, at a modest 63rd out of 139 countries, highlights the nation's shortcomings in this sector. This ranking pales in comparison to other ASEAN countries like Singapore (ranking first), Malaysia (31st), Thailand (37th), the Philippines (47th) and Vietnam (50th).

The index evaluates six key dimensions of logistics performance: customs efficiency, infrastructure quality, international shipments, logistics services quality, tracking and tracing, and timeliness.  

While making strides, Indonesia continues to lag behind in several dimensions, particularly in terms of timeliness, infrastructure quality and tracking and tracing. To achieve the ambitious goals of 8 percent economic growth and poverty eradication, Indonesia must prioritize addressing its logistics challenges. An effective logistics system is not just a tool to achieve one goal, but it is also the catalyst for overall national development, which includes the nation’s prosperity.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In order to overcome these obstacles and fully utilize the opportunity for national development, a comprehensive approach is required. The Indonesian Business Council (IBC) has highlighted logistics as one of the sectors that need enhancements and has provided the government with 15 policy recommendations to support the government's 2024-2029 development agenda.

Popular

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister
Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says

Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says
Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Related Articles

Trump tariffs could upend Brexit calculus

Is the G77 the future of multilateralism?

Asian stocks weak amid Trump tariff worries

Long-term determinants of economic growth

Govt to relocate textiles, ceramics import points to eastern Indonesia

Related Article

Trump tariffs could upend Brexit calculus

Is the G77 the future of multilateralism?

Asian stocks weak amid Trump tariff worries

Long-term determinants of economic growth

Govt to relocate textiles, ceramics import points to eastern Indonesia

Popular

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister
Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says

Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says
Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

More in Opinion

 View more
Containers are stacked on May 22, 2024, at Tanjung Perak Port in Semarang, Central Java.
Academia

The hidden obstacle: Logistics for 8 percent growth
Global collaboration: (Left to right, first row) President Prabowo Subianto, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum attend the opening session of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18.
Editorial

Prabowo's deliverables
A police official looks on between national flags on Oct. 9, 2024, during the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane.
Academia

ASEAN in the global economy: A half-century journey

Highlight
People rescue Rohingya refugees from a boat after a week anchored ashore off the coast of Labuhan Haji in southern Aceh on Oct. 24, 2024. The mostly-Muslim ethnic Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar and thousands risk their lives each year on long and dangerous sea journeys to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.
Archipelago

More than 100 Rohingya refugees rescued off Indonesia: UN
Resident watch the vote counting process at the TPS 5 polling station in Petamburan, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The Jakarta general Elections Commission (KPUD) recorded 8.2 million people were on the final voter list for the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election, in which most of voters were aged in between 40-55 years old.
Politics

Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says
President Prabowo Subianto (second right) talks with his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo after sharing a dinner in Surakarta, Central Java, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
Politics

Ruling coalition outclasses opposition

The Latest

 View more
Society

Strong policies urged to achieve climate ambitions
Academia

The hidden obstacle: Logistics for 8 percent growth
Archipelago

Cop arrested in fatal Semarang shooting case
Editorial

Prabowo's deliverables
Environment

Researchers analyze DNA from dung to save Laos elephants
Economy

Trump threatens 100% tariff on BRICS countries over currency plans
Middle East and Africa

'Everything is lost' in Lebanon rubble after ceasefire
Europe

Top UN court to open unprecedented climate hearings
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The hidden obstacle: Logistics for 8 percent growth

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.