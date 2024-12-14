Navigating Indonesia-US relations amid global and domestic changes

Strengthening ties: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) visits United States President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC, on Nov. 13. (JP/Deni Ghifari)

Strengthening ties: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) visits United States President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC, on Nov. 13. (JP/Deni Ghifari)

Indonesia's growing economic ties with China complicate its diplomatic position, necessitating careful engagement as it acts as an intermediary among global powers.

I n November, President Prabowo Subianto visited China, the United States, Peru, Brazil, the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates (UAE) to strengthen bilateral and multilateral ties, highlighting Indonesia's growing influence in Asia and the Americas.

As 2025 approaches, the global landscape remains multipolar, with rising US-China tensions. Following the Non-Aligned Movement, Indonesia pursues an independent foreign policy prioritizing its national interests. Its strategic position along key maritime trade routes enhances its role in regional stability and global commerce.

While China aims to reduce competitors' influence, Indonesia leverages its relationship with China to negotiate with the US and other advanced economies. However, Indonesia must carefully engage with China to protect its security and sovereignty. President Prabowo has reiterated his commitment to cooperation with China, but this evolving dynamic has overshadowed US diplomatic efforts. For a more effective approach, the US should reassess its policies toward Indonesia and focus on building strong economic partnerships.

In recent years, Indonesia has fundamentally redefined its maritime strategy, particularly under former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s administration, enhancing its role in the Indo-Pacific with a strategic naval policy. This evolution positions Indonesia as a vital player in regional security and governance.

As the US and Indonesia celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties, their relationship has evolved into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), reinforcing cooperation in addressing global challenges. This partnership is crucial for stability and prosperity, aligning with Indonesia's strategic goals through initiatives like the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). Together, they aim to strengthen maritime security and foster sustainable economic development, paving the way for a resilient future for the region.

On Nov. 12, during a formal meeting in Washington, DC, US President Joe Biden and President Prabowo discussed strategic initiatives to build a strong and lasting partnership. They emphasized the critical need to strengthen bilateral defense collaboration to improve regional and global security. A major focus of their discussions was enhancing advanced maritime security capabilities and coordinating operations to combat illegal transnational organized crime.

They also placed emphasis on developing integrated intelligence-sharing protocols and creating joint operational frameworks to effectively address emerging security challenges.