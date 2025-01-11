TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Recruiting more doctors: A solution, or creating new problems?

Before rushing to create policies based on the "doctor emergency" narrative, the government should verify and streamline data on physician numbers and other relevant factors as well as involve medical organizations to identify the actual issues for effective solutions.

Iqbal Mochtar (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Doha
Sat, January 11, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Recruiting more doctors: A solution, or creating new problems? Pearly whites: A dentist (left) provides free dental services at the Gadjah Mada University dentistry school in Yogyakarta on Dec. 12, 2024, during National Dental Health Month. (Antara/Hendra Nurdiyansyah)

T

he narrative of a physician shortage, often highlighted by Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, has captured public attention. He has even declared that Indonesia is in a state of "doctor emergency”, saying the country needs an additional 160,000-170,000 doctors. This claim has driven various policies, including the opening of 19 new medical schools, admitting large numbers of medical students and the development of hospital residencies to train specialist doctors. There is even a plan to recruit foreign doctors.

However, is this narrative truly supported by facts and data, or is it merely a myth?

One of Budi's main arguments refers to the World Health Organization’s standard of one doctor per 1,000 people. Indonesia's population of approximately 280 million indicates a need for 280,000 doctors. According to the minister, Indonesia currently has just 140,000 doctors, creating a shortfall of 140,000. However, this claim needs to be reassessed.

The WHO has never set the 1:1,000 ratio as a universal standard. It is merely a comparative metric between countries, not a fixed benchmark. The WHO recognizes that the need for medical personnel depends on many local factors such as demographics, geography and the healthcare system in each country. Hence, rigidly applying this ratio without considering the local context is inappropriate.

Moreover, the number of doctors the minister cited is not entirely accurate. According to the Indonesian Medical Council (KKI), the country has over 213,000 doctors with active registration (STR). Using the 1:1,000 ratio, Indonesia has a shortfall of approximately 67,000 doctors, far less than the 140,000 claimed. With 11,000-13,000 new doctors graduating annually, this shortfall can be addressed in 5-6 years without rushing policies.

The data on physician numbers in Indonesia lacks consistency. Different sources show significant discrepancies: the Health Ministry reports 140,000 doctors, the KKI says 233,404, while Indonesia Statistics (BPS) recorded 183,694 doctors in 2023.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This raises a critical question: which data is reliable for policymaking? These discrepancies highlight the importance of an integrated and validated data system. Policies based on inaccurate data can lead to risk or misdirection and negatively impact the effectiveness of national health care.

Popular

Unilever's Indonesia headache worsens with boycott as local brands seize the day

Unilever's Indonesia headache worsens with boycott as local brands seize the day
Businesses, experts expect little economic benefit from joining BRICS

Businesses, experts expect little economic benefit from joining BRICS
In first foreign policy speech, FM Sugiono says RI will step up defense partnership

In first foreign policy speech, FM Sugiono says RI will step up defense partnership

Related Articles

Papua land is never empty, it is a source of livelihood for many

PDI-P piles pressure on Jokowi after ‘corruption’ nomination

PDI-P to mount defense against graft case

The undiagnosed majority: A call to action for Indonesia’s health system

Policy progress in female circumcision in Indonesia

Related Article

Papua land is never empty, it is a source of livelihood for many

PDI-P piles pressure on Jokowi after ‘corruption’ nomination

PDI-P to mount defense against graft case

The undiagnosed majority: A call to action for Indonesia’s health system

Policy progress in female circumcision in Indonesia

Popular

Unilever's Indonesia headache worsens with boycott as local brands seize the day

Unilever's Indonesia headache worsens with boycott as local brands seize the day
Businesses, experts expect little economic benefit from joining BRICS

Businesses, experts expect little economic benefit from joining BRICS
In first foreign policy speech, FM Sugiono says RI will step up defense partnership

In first foreign policy speech, FM Sugiono says RI will step up defense partnership

More in Opinion

 View more
Devastated heritage: Kedonganan Beach in Badung, Bali, is covered with trash on March 20, 2024. Comprised of mostly plastic materials, the waste has disrupted the activities of tourists and fishermen alike.
Academia

Sustainable tourism: Between revenues and national heritage preservation
Support from afar: Members of the Muslim community protest in front of the Arjuna Wijaya Statue in Central Jakarta on Sept. 20, 2023, against a government plan to develop Rempang Island near Batam into a Chinese-funded economic zone that would displace around 7,500 people.
Academia

Intelligentsia alienation under Prabowo’s presidency (part 2)
Pearly whites: A dentist (left) provides free dental services at the Gadjah Mada University dentistry school in Yogyakarta on Dec. 12, 2024, during National Dental Health Month.
Academia

Recruiting more doctors: A solution, or creating new problems?

Highlight
Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers his speech during his annual foreign policy speech at the ministry's office in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia aims for bolder non-alignment policy
Indonesia's South Korean coach Shin Tae-yong salutes the audience after the U23 AFC Qatar 2024 Asian Cup third-place match between Iraq and Indonesia at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on May 2, 2024.
Editorial

'Kamsahamnida', Shin Tae-yong
Anak-anak mengumpulkan barang bekas yang bisa dijual di antara timbunan sampah Pantai Muaro Lasak, Padang, Sumatera Barat, Kamis (9/7/2020). Menteri Lingkungan Hidup dan Kehutanan (LHK) Siti Nurbaya mengatakan timbunan sampah pada 2020 diperkirakan mencapai 67,8 juta ton, jumlah tersebut dapat terus bertambah seiring pertumbuhan jumlah penduduk dan meningkatnya kesejahteraan masyarakat.
Regulations

Indonesia set to miss 2025 waste management target by wide margin

The Latest

 View more
Society

Floods remain biggest threat in 2025, disaster agency says
Opinion

Analysis: Hasto’s criminalization escalates Jokowi-Megawati tensions
Politics

Navy officer in hot water over self-defense claim
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia aims for bolder non-alignment policy
Editorial

'Kamsahamnida', Shin Tae-yong
Asia & Pacific

Bakamla signs contract for patrol vessel from Japan
Regulations

Indonesia set to miss 2025 waste management target by wide margin
Society

Indonesia, US expand Fulbright program to students under religious ministry

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Recruiting more doctors: A solution, or creating new problems?

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!