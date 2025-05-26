TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Decentralization in Indonesia revisited, 25 years on

A shift from a symmetric to asymmetric model of decentralization is needed to improve regional outcomes and impacts across sectors, especially in effective governance, economic growth and civic participation.

Eko Prasojo (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, May 26, 2025 Published on May. 24, 2025 Published on 2025-05-24T08:44:06+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Decentralization in Indonesia revisited, 25 years on Newly installed regional heads march in formation on Feb. 27, 2025, during a weeklong glamping retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java. (AFP/Aditya Aji)

I

t has been 25 years since the country embarked on its post-Reformasi decentralization journey, marked by the enactment of Law No. 22/1999 on regional administrations, which was later revised through Law No. 32/2004 and most recently, Law No. 23/2014.

The fundamental shift from the centralized governance of the New Order era to decentralization during the reform era lays in the underlying values. While the New Order prioritized regional economic growth and governance efficiency, decentralization after 1999 was rooted in political and democratic ideals and sought to boost public engagement in regional politics and policymaking.

After a quarter century, Indonesia’s decentralization policy warrants critical review and strategic recalibration, especially as the current government and the House of Representatives prepare to revise the law.

According to the Home Ministry's 2024 regional administration performance evaluation, published in April 2025, a substantial number of regional administrations continue to demonstrate poor or very poor performance.

At the provincial level, only nine out of 33 provinces (27 percent) achieved a “high performance” rating and 17 provinces (51 percent) were rated “moderate”, while 7 provinces (21 percent) rated “low” or “very low”. One province was excluded entirely due to the legal entanglements surrounding its governor.

Performance at the municipal and regency levels was markedly weaker. Only 56 cities and regencies (11.5 percent) rated high for performance, while 288 (59 percent) were moderate. Another 107 regions (22 percent) rated low and 34 (7 percent) were very low. Meanwhile, 23 cities and regencies were not rated due to legal issues, failure to submit performance reports or absence of internal performance reviews.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The majority of low-performing and unrated regional administrations are in eastern Indonesia and the so-called 3T (disadvantaged, frontier and outermost) regions, highlighting persistent disparities in governance capacity and development progress across the country.

Popular

Reform era draws to a close

Reform era draws to a close
Trump defends block on foreign students at Harvard

Trump defends block on foreign students at Harvard
Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Related Articles

From muscle to might

Democracy, 27 years later

Prabowo shuts down talk of running for a second term

Prabowo’s high-stakes gamble on Indonesia’s development

Making ESG count: Substance over spin

Related Article

From muscle to might

Democracy, 27 years later

Prabowo shuts down talk of running for a second term

Prabowo’s high-stakes gamble on Indonesia’s development

Making ESG count: Substance over spin

Popular

Reform era draws to a close

Reform era draws to a close
Trump defends block on foreign students at Harvard

Trump defends block on foreign students at Harvard
Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

More in Opinion

 View more
This aerial photograph taken on May 14 shows an almost dry pond near Oud-Heverlee, Belgium.
Academia

What’s eating Europe’s food system?
People take part in a candlelight vigil at Monterey Park City Hall on Jan. 24, 2023, three days after 11 people were gunned down in a mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in the Asian-majority city near Los Angeles, California.
Academia

A civilizational response to Islamophobia and Sinophobia
Heavy equipment load and unload freight on Sept. 10, 2024, at the International Container Terminal (JICT) of Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta.
Academia

Asia, Pacific must reinforce trade resilience amid global uncertainty

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto and Chinese Premier Li Qiang inspect a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on May 25, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, China strengthen ties on 75th anniversary
A man uses his phone while waiting for customers at a clothing shop in Tanah Abang Market in Jakarta on March 6, 2025. Buying new clothes is a common tradition among Muslims to celebrate Idul Fitri, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Editorial

Are we in a crisis?
An offshore oil and gas rig in the Mahakam Block in East Kalimantan.
Regulations

Govt's energy deregulation vow draws global giants

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Macron in Vietnam to offer third way between US, China
Academia

What’s eating Europe’s food system?
Economy

Trump says US wants to make tanks, not T-shirts
Food

Roemah Koffie celebrates Indonesian culture; launches new Koffie Tins at World of Coffee
Academia

A civilizational response to Islamophobia and Sinophobia
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo in Malaysia for 46th ASEAN Summit
Entertainment

Dere, now in full bloom
Science & Tech

Doubt cast on claim of 'hints' of life on faraway planet
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Decentralization in Indonesia revisited, 25 years on

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.