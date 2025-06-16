TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope
US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled
Indonesia sends condolences to families of Air India crash 
Rosatom, CNNC to lead consortiums to build nuclear power plants in Kazakhstan
Govt plans to raise poverty line despite risky optics

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope
US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled
Indonesia sends condolences to families of Air India crash 
Rosatom, CNNC to lead consortiums to build nuclear power plants in Kazakhstan
Govt plans to raise poverty line despite risky optics

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: ‘Laptopgate’ Will the AGO go beyond scapegoating

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, June 16, 2025 Published on Jun. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-06-15T21:52:49+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: ‘Laptopgate’ Will the AGO go beyond scapegoating Education and Culture Minister Nadiem Makarim makes a gesture after the announcement of the Indonesia Onward Cabinet on Oct. 23. (JP/Seto Wardhana) (JP/Seto Wardhana)

A

Rp 9.9 trillion (US$610 million) corruption scandal involving the procurement of school laptops by the Education, Culture, Research and Technology Ministry from 2019 to 2022, under the leadership of Nadiem Makarim, has captured national attention.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has launched an investigation and investigators have questioned 28 witnesses to date, but so far it has focused on only three of Nadiem’s former expert staffers: Fiona Handayani, Jurist Tan, and Ibrahim Arief. The three staffers have had their homes searched and property seized, including electronic devices and documents.

The critical question, however, is whether the AGO is prepared to pursue high-level officials within the ministry, even the former minister himself. The focus on low-level staffers raises questions because such employees typically have no power to make final decisions, merely serving in an advisory capacity. Any involvement with policy on their part would have required the minister’s sign-off.

Nadiem has publicly denied any involvement in the scandal. “I am ready to cooperate and support law enforcement authorities by providing statements or clarification if needed,” the former minister said.

He has defended the program, saying that over 97 percent of the funds were used to distribute 1.1 million Chromebooks to 77,000 schools. He also justified the choice of laptop, citing their lower cost and free software compared to more expensive Windows laptops.

However, the AGO and critics question the reasoning behind the exclusive procurement of Chromebooks. The trials the ministry conducted from 2018 to 2019 had shown Chromebooks to be ineffective in many remote and rural areas due to limited internet access. Despite these findings, the ministry pushed ahead with the procurement, raising concerns about potential ulterior motives.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Adding to the suspicion is how the procurement specification appeared tailored for six local firms as the only vendors capable of supplying the Chromebooks while also meeting the domestic content rule. These six companies were awarded a Rp 700 billion government contract to provide 165,000 laptops: Acer Manufacturing Indonesia, PT Bangga Technology Indonesia, PT Evercoss Technology Indonesia, PT Supertone, PT Tera Data Indonesia, and PT Zyrexindo Mandiri Buana.

Popular

The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope

The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope
US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled

US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled
Indonesia sends condolences to families of Air India crash 

Indonesia sends condolences to families of Air India crash 

Related Articles

Analysis: Prabowo’s meritocratic fantasy

Alleged laptop procurement graft puts ex-minister Nadiem in spotlight

Analysis: Free basic education ruling may strain budget, disrupt private school sector

Analysis: KPPU flags monopoly risk in TikTok-Tokopedia merger

Analysis: Dedi Mulyadi: Sundanese prince’s road to glory

Related Article

Analysis: Prabowo’s meritocratic fantasy

Alleged laptop procurement graft puts ex-minister Nadiem in spotlight

Analysis: Free basic education ruling may strain budget, disrupt private school sector

Analysis: KPPU flags monopoly risk in TikTok-Tokopedia merger

Analysis: Dedi Mulyadi: Sundanese prince’s road to glory

Popular

The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope

The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope
US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled

US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled
Indonesia sends condolences to families of Air India crash 

Indonesia sends condolences to families of Air India crash 

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, on June 12.
Academia

The mirage of geoeconomics
Steel coils are seen in a yard at ArcelorMittal Dofasco's steel mill on June 9, in Hamilton, Canada, after United States President Donald Trump signed an order to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from 25% to 50%, affecting top steel partners, including Canada, Brazil and Mexico.
Academia

US trade war enters precarious slow grind
People hold a hunger strike during a protest at the Senayan legislative complex in South Jakarta on Aug. 14, 2023, demanding that the House of Representatives pass the bill on protection of domestic workers.
Academia

It’s time to recognize domestic workers as essential

Highlight
Displaced Palestinians stand outside tents as they watch trails of Iranian missiles targeting Israel, from Rafah's Mawasi area in the southern Gaza Strip on June 15, 2025. Israel and Iran traded heavy fire for a third straight day on June 15, with mounting casualties and expanding targets marking a sharp escalation in hostilities between the longtime foes.
Middle East and Africa

Israel-Iran battle escalates, civilians urged to evacuate target areas
Unhealthy air: Haze resulting from air pollution blankets the Jakarta skyline on Aug. 23. Thousands of public employees in the capital were told to start working from home on Aug. 21 in a two-month trial aimed at improving the city's air quality.
Editorial

Love our expats
A woman walks on a railroad track running by a slum in Kampung Bandan, Central Jakarta, on Oct. 14, 2022. Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported that Jakarta’s poverty rate in March 2022 had increased since September 2021 by 3,750 to reach 502,040 people, or 4.69 percent of the city’s population.
Regulations

Govt plans to raise poverty line despite risky optics

The Latest

 View more
Academia

The mirage of geoeconomics
Entertainment

Java Jazz turns 20 as a stage for discovery, musical sparks
Economy

China factory output slumps but consumption offers bright spot
Academia

US trade war enters precarious slow grind
Archipelago

Police search for two men with Australian accents in deadly Bali shooting
Academia

It’s time to recognize domestic workers as essential
Archipelago

Rights group call for probe into alleged extrajudicial killing in Nduga
Academia

Going beyond pension to strengthen the social security system
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: ‘Laptopgate’ Will the AGO go beyond scapegoating

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.