Jakarta Post
Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia's climate efforts
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Prabowo's populist policies 'disconnected' from people's needs
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

Analysis: ‘3 million homes’ program in limbo after losing PSN status

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, October 21, 2025

Lofty ambitions: A worker works on the roof of an under-construction house in a subsidized housing estate on Aug. 6 in Bogor, West Java. Lofty ambitions: A worker works on the roof of an under-construction house in a subsidized housing estate on Aug. 6 in Bogor, West Java. (Antara/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

aith in the implementation of President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship “3 million homes” program has waned after it was recently excluded from the list of National Strategic Projects (PSN) as outlined in the Coordinating Economy Minister’s Regulation No. 16/2025. The setback comes following the annulment of the 2016 Public Housing Savings (Tapera) Law, which was expected to serve as a cornerstone of the government’s affordable housing drive by providing a sustainable funding source for the housing finance liquidity facility (FLPP), which provides low-interest mortgages for low-income households (MBR) under a subsidy scheme.

The Constitutional Court’s decision in early October to strike down the Tapera Law has added significant uncertainty to the government’s housing finance framework. The law had served as the legal and institutional foundation for the Tapera Management Board (BP Tapera), the public body tasked with managing both participants’ savings and government-backed housing funds.

The ruling came in response to a long-standing public backlash over Tapera’s mandatory 3 percent salary contribution, which applied to both employees and self-employed workers or business owners. Under the scheme, employees contributed 2.5 percent of their pay while employers covered the remaining 0.5 percent. Many workers viewed the scheme as adding to the already heavy burden of compulsory contributions for health insurance and social security, while businesses criticized it as an additional cost that weighed on operations.

With the law now revoked, questions have emerged over how the government will sustain existing housing finance programs. Under the current setup, the FLPP scheme is funded through a blended financing model that combines 75 percent capital from the state budget (APBN) and 25 percent from Tapera-managed funds. The court’s decision therefore disrupts not only the Tapera program’s savings mechanism but also its long-term role in cofinancing the FLPP, casting doubt on the future sustainability of affordable housing subsidies.

The FLPP’s 2025 mortgage mechanism had been poised as a breakthrough policy, offering an ultralow 1 percent down payment and a 5 percent fixed interest rate for the life of the loan. This was in stark contrast to the base interest rate (SBDK) for mortgage loans, which hovered around 9.09 percent as of February this year, with most banks setting rates between 5.54 and 12.75 percent.

In a move the government touted as proof of its continued commitment to accelerating the 3 million homes program, a mass mortgage signing ceremony dubbed “Akad Massal FLPP” was held at the end of September and attended by President Prabowo. The ceremony highlighted the cooperation between BP Tapera as fund manager and state-owned banks as implementing partners responsible for mortgage distribution. However, the symbolic event was swiftly overshadowed by news that the program had been struck from the PSN list just weeks later, a sequence of developments that sent mixed signals about the administration’s actual priorities.

Unlike social housing initiatives that prioritize affordable rentals, the 3 million homes program was unique in that it was designed to foster ownership among low- and middle-income households. The program’s success therefore hinges on access to concessional mortgage financing, a support mechanism that now stands on shaky ground.

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia's climate efforts

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map

In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map

Time to move from vision to mission

Analysis: Unmet revenue target, govt pushes faster, stronger tax collection

Housing market slows on economic concerns, credit conditions

To rescue or abandon Java?

Rights groups condemn latest clash over Rempang Eco-City project

Time to move from vision to mission

Analysis: Unmet revenue target, govt pushes faster, stronger tax collection

Housing market slows on economic concerns, credit conditions

To rescue or abandon Java?

Rights groups condemn latest clash over Rempang Eco-City project

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia's climate efforts

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map

In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map

President Prabowo Subianto addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Sept. 23, 2025, at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.
Academia

Indonesia’s UNGA climate pledge faces real test at home
Dayah Darul Quran Aceh 'pesantren' (Islamic boarding school) students attend a Quran recital at Gampong Tumbo Baro in Kuta Malaka, Aceh, on March 29, 2023. More than 220 students took part in the Quran Camping program, where they were trained to memorize portions of the holy text during Ramadan.
Academia

Rediscovering ‘pesantren’ subculture amid public scrutiny
An Indonesian military officer ('center') stands beside a truck carrying multivitamins to be used in the government's free nutritious meal program in Jakarta on Oct. 1, 2025.
Academia

Prabowo's securitization regime, how far will it go?

Pile it high: President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the handover of funds seized from companies involved in a crude palm oil (CPO) corruption case at the Attorney General’s Office in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2025. The AGO returned around Rp 13.2 trillion (US$825 million) to the state, recovered from illegal CPO export permits.
Politics

Prabowo takes over Rp 13 trillion seized from palm oil firms
President Prabowo Subianto addresses reporters after Danantara’s first town hall meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Monday, April 29, 2025.
Editorial

Time to move from vision to mission
CEO Danantara Rosan Roeslani at 2025 Forbes CEO Conference
Companies

‘New business culture’ needed as govt plans to cut number of SOEs

Academia

Indonesia’s UNGA climate pledge faces real test at home
Economy

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters
Academia

Rediscovering ‘pesantren’ subculture amid public scrutiny
Sports

World gymnasts battle with flair in Jakarta's historic championships
Jakarta

Enthusiasm greets Ragunan night zoo
Academia

Prabowo's securitization regime, how far will it go?
Archipelago

Four Medan cops detained after arresting politician in mistaken identity case
Academia

As the world's grabby geezers unite, Gen Z is left in the dust
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

