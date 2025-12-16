Quantum computing as a global threat to national resilience

IBM researcher Maika Takita works on a quantum computer at the company’s Quantum Lab in Yorktown Heights, New York, the United States, in 2020. (Reuters/IBM)

Building self-reliance in research and the application of quantum-safe cryptography is becoming increasingly urgent as global attention grows toward the potential security threats posed by quantum computing.

T he rapid advance of technology has brought the world into a new phase of transformation known as the quantum revolution. The emergence of quantum computing represents a fundamental shift in modern computing, surpassing the limitations of conventional computers.

Global research developments show that quantum computers are now moving from theoretical exploration to practical application. Rietsche et al. (2022) explain that modern quantum systems do not work in isolation but are integrated with classical computers that manage input, processing and output operations.

This integration positions quantum computing within a broader digital ecosystem interconnected with other technologies, including artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

The United States, China, Japan and the European Union have made large-scale investments in quantum research. These efforts involve collaboration with industries across countries to establish research laboratories, train experts and develop an integrated quantum technology value chain.

In cybersecurity, quantum technology has the potential to create stronger encryption systems while simultaneously posing a threat to conventional security algorithms. Although its potential is significant, experts note that quantum computing is still in its early stages, known as the Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) era.

Quantum computing will become one of the key drivers of the next technological transformation, influencing the global economy, scientific progress and long-term security.

For Indonesia, the emergence of quantum computing introduces a new discourse in understanding national resilience, particularly within the dimensions of technology and cyber resilience.