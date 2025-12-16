TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings
Hope fades for Indonesian fishermen shipwrecked off Portugal
MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer
Why Indonesian travelers choose Malaysia Airlines for their next journey
Sumatra flood deaths exceed 1,000 as regions extend emergency status

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings
Hope fades for Indonesian fishermen shipwrecked off Portugal
MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer
Why Indonesian travelers choose Malaysia Airlines for their next journey
Sumatra flood deaths exceed 1,000 as regions extend emergency status

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Quantum computing as a global threat to national resilience

Building self-reliance in research and the application of quantum-safe cryptography is becoming increasingly urgent as global attention grows toward the potential security threats posed by quantum computing. 

Edi Permadi (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, December 16, 2025 Published on Dec. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-12-15T09:35:04+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
IBM researcher Maika Takita works on a quantum computer at the company’s Quantum Lab in Yorktown Heights, New York, the United States, in 2020. IBM researcher Maika Takita works on a quantum computer at the company’s Quantum Lab in Yorktown Heights, New York, the United States, in 2020. (Reuters/IBM)

T

he rapid advance of technology has brought the world into a new phase of transformation known as the quantum revolution. The emergence of quantum computing represents a fundamental shift in modern computing, surpassing the limitations of conventional computers.

Global research developments show that quantum computers are now moving from theoretical exploration to practical application. Rietsche et al. (2022) explain that modern quantum systems do not work in isolation but are integrated with classical computers that manage input, processing and output operations.

This integration positions quantum computing within a broader digital ecosystem interconnected with other technologies, including artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

The United States, China, Japan and the European Union have made large-scale investments in quantum research. These efforts involve collaboration with industries across countries to establish research laboratories, train experts and develop an integrated quantum technology value chain.

In cybersecurity, quantum technology has the potential to create stronger encryption systems while simultaneously posing a threat to conventional security algorithms. Although its potential is significant, experts note that quantum computing is still in its early stages, known as the Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) era.

Quantum computing will become one of the key drivers of the next technological transformation, influencing the global economy, scientific progress and long-term security.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

For Indonesia, the emergence of quantum computing introduces a new discourse in understanding national resilience, particularly within the dimensions of technology and cyber resilience.

Popular

Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings

Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings
Hope fades for Indonesian fishermen shipwrecked off Portugal

Hope fades for Indonesian fishermen shipwrecked off Portugal
MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer

MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer

Related Articles

The brave and young sacrificed in a police-military power struggle

Decade-old satellite corruption case enters new phase

Indonesia–Jordan ties: Strategic partners for peace, stability and resilient Indo-Pacific

Related Article

The brave and young sacrificed in a police-military power struggle

Decade-old satellite corruption case enters new phase

Indonesia–Jordan ties: Strategic partners for peace, stability and resilient Indo-Pacific

US clears sale of Javelin anti-tank system, Excalibur projectiles to India

PAM Jaya to almost double water subsidy from Rp 66b to Rp 111b

Popular

Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings

Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings
Hope fades for Indonesian fishermen shipwrecked off Portugal

Hope fades for Indonesian fishermen shipwrecked off Portugal
MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer

MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer

More in Opinion

 View more
Dr. Irdika Mansur, Head of the Centre for Post-Mining Reclamation Studies, IPB University.
Academia

Integrating conservation of local tree species into post-mining reclamation
Indonesia’s largest Islamic organization Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf (center), accompanied by the organization’s deputy chairman Masyhuri Malik (second left) and secretary-general Amin Said Husni (second right), gives a press statement on Dec. 3, 2025, regarding the refusal to step down as chairman in Jakarta.
Academia

A test of wisdom: NU grapples with conflict, politics
Uneasy rest: People displaced by renewed clashes along the border with Thailand take shelter on Dec. 14, 2025 at a temporary camp in Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia.
Academia

What Cambodia-Thailand collapsed ceasefire means for Southeast Asia

Highlight
Culture Minister Fadli Zon delivers a speech during the soft launch of the new 'official' history book in Jakarta on Dec. 14, 2025.
Politics

Secrecy shrouds government’s history book launch
Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto (left) shakes hands with United States Trade Representative (USTR) head Jamieson Greer following a meeting on reciprocal tariff policy in Washington on July 10, 2025.
Editorial

Protecting our economic sovereignty
The banking industry had long enjoyed popularity among students, attracting quality job-hunters. However, the current trend is expected to have a certain influence on the job market.
Economy

OJK pushes for consolidation in market with ‘too many banks’

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Son arrested for murder of movie director Rob Reiner and wife
Archipelago

Authorities are working to identify 11 bodies found floating off Riau coast
Asia & Pacific

Australian PM says 'Islamic State ideology' drove Bondi Beach gunmen
Archipelago

Police seize thousands of timber products from illegal logging in Riau
Academia

Integrating conservation of local tree species into post-mining reclamation
Markets

Stocks slide as investors on edge ahead of data, central bank meetings
Art & Culture

2025 World Press Photo: Bearing witness to a troubled world
Archipelago

Aceh urges govt to allow entry of humanitarian aid from Malaysia
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Quantum computing as a global threat to national resilience

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.