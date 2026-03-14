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Feudalism, meritocracy and why innovation becomes performative

Indonesia has mastered the aesthetics of innovation through endless incubators and certificates, yet true ventures are consistently traded for the safety of status and hierarchy. Until the culture stops rewarding symbolic participation and starts embracing the risk of public failure, entrepreneurship will remain performative rather than practiced.

Toronata Tambun (The Jakarta Post)
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Sat, March 14, 2026 Published on Mar. 12, 2026 Published on 2026-03-12T20:50:36+07:00

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Fashion designer Didiet Maulana poses in his home office, from where he provides online entrepreneurship classes, in this undated photo. Fashion designer Didiet Maulana poses in his home office, from where he provides online entrepreneurship classes, in this undated photo. (Courtesy of didietmaulana.com/-)

I

ndonesia has spent years building the visible infrastructure of innovation: Campuses announce incubators, local governments inaugurate start-up centers and annual calendars fill with entrepreneurship programs, competitions and demo days. The language of innovation is everywhere. However, when outcomes are examined closely, the number of innovation-driven enterprises that survive, scale and remain independent remains stubbornly small.

This gap is often attributed to weak talent pipelines or insufficient funding. In reality, it is better explained by how success is socially defined and rewarded. At the core lies a logic that predates the innovation economy: Status continues to matter more than performance.

In many professional and educational environments, achievement is not primarily assessed by what is built, sold or solved. Instead, it is measured through symbols. Titles, certificates, institutional affiliations and ceremonial recognition carry disproportionate weight. Prestige is accumulated through visible markers rather than demonstrated results. As a by-product, innovation is frequently performed rather than practiced.

A revealing indicator of this pattern appears in our language. The terms incubator and accelerator are used loosely and interchangeably, even by policymakers and university leaders. This is not merely semantic confusion; it signals a deeper failure of sensemaking about what innovation actually requires.

An incubator, if authentic, exists to provide protected space, time and governance clarity so early ventures can form without immediate market penalties. An accelerator, by contrast, is designed to impose speed, selection, pressure and the real possibility of failure. One cushions exploration; the other disciplines execution. When these logics are blurred, program design inevitably suffers.

The initiatives that many Indonesian universities run cannot honestly be described as either. Most stop at workshops, mentoring sessions, pitching events and certificates. Hence, they end precisely at the point where real venture-building should begin.

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Real venture building starts only after institutional protection is removed and consequences appear. It begins when a team must choose one problem and abandon the rest; when customers outside the institution either pay real money or clearly refuse to do so. It then continues when founders must commit full-time or accept dilution instead of remaining half in, when weak cofounders are removed despite social discomfort and when missed milestones lead to termination rather than explanation.

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