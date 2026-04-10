When ideas prevail: How nine men shaped the destiny of Indonesia

A rebana music group plays percussion instruments while chanting salawat (praise for Prophet Muhammad) during the Rebana Ramadan Colossal event on Feb. 27 at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

Indonesia is a layered human experience, one that demonstrates how diversity can be a source of enrichment.

How can only nine individuals change the destiny of an entire archipelago?

And how can massive armies, with all their power and weaponry, fail to alter the identity of a single people?

This is not a fleeting historical paradox; it is a key to understanding one of the richest civilizational experiences in the world: Indonesia, a country where ideas prevailed over force.

When I first arrived in Indonesia, a seasoned ambassador once told me: “You will never truly understand Indonesia, even if you live there for twenty-five years.” At the time, I did not fully grasp his meaning. He was not suggesting that Indonesia is incomprehensible, but rather that it is profoundly rich, culturally, socially and historically, to such an extent that understanding it requires patience, experience and reflection.

Stretching over more than 5,200 kilometers, from Sumatra to Papua, Indonesia presents a compelling question: how did more than eighty kingdoms and sultanates, many rooted in Hinduism and Buddhism, gradually embrace Islam? How did this transformation occur without erasing local identities?

The answer lies not in conquest, but in interaction.

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The story of Arab, particularly Hadrami, migration to Indonesia offers a revealing perspective. Many did not arrive with religious missions or political ambitions. Some came as traders, others escaping conflict, intending only to accumulate wealth before returning home. Yet Indonesia transformed them. They encountered a society open to exchange and rich in opportunity, prompting many to settle permanently.