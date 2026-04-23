TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Second time surrender
Indonesia turns to paper, glass packaging as plastic prices climb
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
Batam Powers Ahead as Southeast Asia’s Emerging Hyperscale Data Center Hub
Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Second time surrender
Indonesia turns to paper, glass packaging as plastic prices climb
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
Batam Powers Ahead as Southeast Asia’s Emerging Hyperscale Data Center Hub
Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

ASEAN must learn from China's energy foresight

As recent reporting makes clear, Beijing's long-running emphasis on energy security has given it a stronger buffer against external shocks.

Phar Kim Beng (The Jakarta Post)
ANN/Sin Chew Daily/Kuala Lumpur
Thu, April 23, 2026 Published on Apr. 22, 2026 Published on 2026-04-22T10:38:02+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The Dabancheng wind power plant in Urumqi in China's western Xinjiang region operates amid haze on July 14, 2021. The Dabancheng wind power plant in Urumqi in China's western Xinjiang region operates amid haze on July 14, 2021. (AFP)

The world is learning, once again, that energy security is never an afterthought.

It is not something a country improvises when war erupts, shipping lanes tighten or oil traders panic.

It is something prepared over many years, often quietly, patiently and with a discipline that only serious states can sustain.

China is now showing the results of that discipline.

As recent reporting makes clear, Beijing’s long-running emphasis on energy security has given it a stronger buffer against external shocks.

Chinese leaders have spent years building reserves, expanding storage, maintaining domestic production and diversifying the overall energy mix.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In March, China’s new five-year energy plan explicitly pledged to expand its strategic oil reserves, which analysts estimate at around 900 million barrels, or just under three months of imports.

This matters because the current global energy crisis is not merely about price. It is about endurance.

Many countries still think of energy security in narrowly commercial terms.

They assume that as long as oil can be bought on the market, national security is protected. That assumption is now badly outdated.

In a world shaped by war, sanctions, maritime disruption, strategic chokepoints and weaponized supply chains, energy must be understood as part of statecraft itself.

China understood that earlier than most.

President Xi Jinping said on April 6 that China must accelerate the planning and construction of a “new energy system” to safeguard national energy security.

Reuters noted that analysts see China as relatively better positioned to absorb oil price shocks because coal still accounts for more than half of its energy mix, it has ample oil stockpiles and imports via the Strait of Hormuz amount to only around 5 percent of total energy consumption.

That is the real lesson. China did not place all its hopes in one fuel, one region or one shipping corridor. It built redundancy.

It kept coal as a reliability backbone, even while scaling wind and solar.

It expanded hydropower. It pushed nuclear power in a safe and orderly manner. It kept domestic oil production high even as electrification accelerated.

And just as important, it institutionalized reserve holding more firmly.

An Oxford Institute for Energy Studies paper published in February noted that China’s revised Energy Law made crude stockholding a legal requirement for both state-owned and private companies, not merely a regulatory preference.

That is strategic foresight in concrete form.

Too often, countries wait until a crisis to hold emergency meetings, issue statements and blame markets.

China did the hard thing. It was prepared before the crisis fully arrived.

This does not mean China is invulnerable. No country is.

Reuters reported that China’s seaborne crude imports in March still fell from February levels, and China remains exposed to turbulence in West Asia and global oil pricing.

But resilience is not the same as immunity. The point is that Beijing has created cushions where many others have only hopes.

The wider world should respect this, even if it does not wish to imitate every feature of China’s system.

Respect does not mean submission. It means acknowledging competence where competence exists.

For Southeast Asia, the message is especially urgent.

We cannot continue assuming that open sea lanes alone will protect us. We cannot rely on spot markets without serious reserves, diversified power generation or stronger long-term planning.

Energy security must be tied to storage, logistics, refining, renewables, interconnection and the political will to think beyond one electoral cycle.

China has shown that future planning is not abstract theory. It is national survival made operational.

The uncomfortable truth is simple. Many states talk about resilience. China has been building it. That is why, in moments of systemic shock, Beijing appears ahead of the pack. And that is why the world needs to respect not just China’s size, but its strategic future planning.

Whether one is speaking of the ASEAN Power Grid, ASEAN Connectivity, indeed the Kuala Lumpur Vision 2045, there is a need for ASEAN, beginning with the International Institute of Future Studies (IIFS) led by Ziauddin Sardar and Scott Jordan in Kuala Lumpur, to think forward systematically on the future to come.

One that will be beset with multiple crises. Their books on future studies, the Islamic future and post normal times theory are all important works of scholarship.

---

The writer is a professor of ASEAN Studies and director of the Institute of International and ASEAN Studies at the International Islamic University of Malaysia.

Popular

Second time surrender

Second time surrender
Indonesia turns to paper, glass packaging as plastic prices climb

Indonesia turns to paper, glass packaging as plastic prices climb
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US

Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US

Related Article

Opening Hormuz is the easy bit, restoring oil flow is the real challenge

China praises nations that denied overflight rights for Taiwan president

Japan opens door to global arms market with overhaul of defense export rules

Indonesian haj departures on track amid Middle East war

America’s war, everyone’s problem

Popular

Second time surrender

Second time surrender
Indonesia turns to paper, glass packaging as plastic prices climb

Indonesia turns to paper, glass packaging as plastic prices climb
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US

Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US

More in Opinion

 View more
The Dabancheng wind power plant in Urumqi in China's western Xinjiang region operates amid haze on July 14, 2021.
Academia

ASEAN must learn from China's energy foresight
Ships and boats lie idle on April 20, 2026, in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman.
Academia

Opening Hormuz is the easy bit, restoring oil flow is the real challenge
Pakistani lawyers (right) shout slogans next to ruling party leader Daniyal Aziz (left) against then prime minister Nawaz Sharif outside the Supreme Court building during a hearing on the Panama Papers case in Islamabad on July 17, 2017, after the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) presented a final report of the investigation probing allegations of money laundering against Sharif and his family.
Academia

The deafening silence on offshore wealth

Highlight
An activist puts up posters including one reading “Acknowledge the 1998 mass rapes“ ahead of a press briefing at the National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan) office in Jakarta on April 22, 2026.
Politics

Fury as court dismisses 1998 mass rape lawsuit
Facing prosecution: Tulungagung Regent Gatut Sunu Wibowo enters a detention vehicle after undergoing questioning on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The KPK has named him a suspect in a case involving extortion and other illicit payments within the Tulungagung administration.
Editorial

Arrests aren’t enough
An employee displays Indonesian rupiah and United States dollar banknotes at Bank Syariah Indonesia in South Tangerang, Banten, on Jan. 21, 2026.
Economy

BI holds rate steady to rein in rupiah's weakening

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

China urges further build-up on islands amid territorial disputes
Academia

ASEAN must learn from China's energy foresight
Markets

Asian shares pull back from record highs as oil gains on Iran risk
Academia

Opening Hormuz is the easy bit, restoring oil flow is the real challenge
Academia

The deafening silence on offshore wealth
Society

Immigration foils unauthorized haj attempt by 13 pilgrims
Academia

Dysfunctional opposition and the sedition charge
Society

Don’t rush to bring AI into classrooms: Deputy technology minister
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.