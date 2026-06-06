TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Rupiah sinks to record low, BI vows stronger intervention
Deputy immigration minister suspected of extorting foreigners overstay permit
Delayed credentials for foreign envoys raise red flags
OECD cuts Indonesia growth forecast to 4.7%
The vitality of volcanoes: a new method in the fight against stunting

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Rupiah sinks to record low, BI vows stronger intervention
Deputy immigration minister suspected of extorting foreigners overstay permit
Delayed credentials for foreign envoys raise red flags
OECD cuts Indonesia growth forecast to 4.7%
The vitality of volcanoes: a new method in the fight against stunting

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

House reaffirms control of Election Law revision amid govt takeover proposal

The revision to the Elections Law has been included in the list of priority bills to be completed by the end of the year, but lawmakers have not started formal deliberation of the amendment.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, June 6, 2026 Published on Jun. 5, 2026 Published on 2026-06-05T19:23:47+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta is seen in this picture taken on May 1, 2026. The Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta is seen in this picture taken on May 1, 2026. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

he House of Representatives has confirmed that the drafting of the amended Elections Law will remain the legislature’s responsibility, following proposals for the government to take over the drafting amid months of delays.

Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of the Gerindra Party said on Wednesday the revision would continue to be prepared by House Commission II overseeing home affairs, ruling out the possibility of it being taken over by the government.

“As previously stated, we will propose [the bill] as a House initiative,” said Dasco, also an executive of President Prabowo Subianto-led Gerindra. “All parties are ready to discuss the revision, both the academic paper and the article-by-article draft.”

He made the remarks after a meeting with leaders of House Commission II, which is responsible for drafting and reviewing election-related legislation.

Pressure has been building on the House to start deliberating the Elections Law revision following months of delays and lack of progress. But Dasco reiterated the legislature’s commitment to including input from stakeholders and the public in the revision, adding that the deliberations would be done carefully to avoid any changes being overturned by legal challenges at the Constitutional Court.

Read also: Small political parties warn against last-minute elections law revision

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Election watchdogs and experts have warned that delaying the deliberation of the bill could disrupt preparations for the 2029 elections, the initial stages of which are set to begin in early 2027. Recruitment of election organizers for the next elections is also slated to start later this year.

Popular

Rupiah sinks to record low, BI vows stronger intervention

Rupiah sinks to record low, BI vows stronger intervention
Deputy immigration minister suspected of extorting foreigners overstay permit

Deputy immigration minister suspected of extorting foreigners overstay permit
Delayed credentials for foreign envoys raise red flags

Delayed credentials for foreign envoys raise red flags

Related Article

House reaffirms control of Election Law revision amid govt takeover proposal

Authorities move to calm investors as stock market plunges

Potential Gerindra-NasDem merger could reshape 2029 electoral landscape

In institutions we trust

The Danantara bill and the uncertain future of SOEs Ministry

Popular

Rupiah sinks to record low, BI vows stronger intervention

Rupiah sinks to record low, BI vows stronger intervention
Deputy immigration minister suspected of extorting foreigners overstay permit

Deputy immigration minister suspected of extorting foreigners overstay permit
Delayed credentials for foreign envoys raise red flags

Delayed credentials for foreign envoys raise red flags

More in Indonesia

 View more
Acting Batam Mayor Li Claudia Chandra (center) cuts the ribbon while flanked by representatives of the Catholic Church on May 29, 2026, to officiate Caritas Sentrum in Batam city, Riau Islands. Caritas Sentrum, a center under the Indonesian Catholic Church, provides vocational training and assistance for migrant workers and human trafficking victims.
Archipelago

Sentrum Caritas in Batam strengthens protection for migrant workers
Prosecutors from the North Sumatra Prosecutor's Office detain Askani, head of the National Land Agency's (BPN) North Sumatra regional office in 2022-2024, and Rahim Lubis, head of the BPN Deli Serdang office in 2023-2025, on Oct. 14, 2025, for their alleged involvement in a corruption case in Medan, North Sumatra. The suspects were later acquitted by Medan Corruption Court.
Archipelago

Medan Corruption Court acquits all four suspects in land sales case
The Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta is seen in this picture taken on May 1, 2026.
Politics

House reaffirms control of Election Law revision amid govt takeover proposal

Highlight
Workers prepare nutritious meals under the Free Nutritious Meals (MBG) program at the Samarinda Police Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG) in Samarinda Ulu, East Kalimantan, on Nov. 4.
Economy

Free meals agency halts new kitchens, resets budget after graft shake-up
Tech-based test: Students stay focused on their mathematics exams during the inaugural National Academic Competency Test (TKA) at Kalicari 3 state elementary school in Semarang, Central Java, on April 22, 2026. The computer-based assessment is part of a standardized national program conducted simultaneously across the country.
Editorial

Save our children’s education
Protesters hold posters, one of which reading “Oligarchic families should be eradicated', during a rally in front of the General Election Commission (KPU) building in Jakarta on Aug. 23, 2024.
Politics

Oligarchic consolidation pushes ‘end of Reform’ in Indonesia

The Latest

 View more
Entertainment

Video game makers shift releases to avoid 'GTA VI' juggernaut
Europe

Pope Leo heads to Spain with migrants and polarization in focus
Sports

Iran World Cup players get US visas, official says, some staff waiting
Asia & Pacific

Rescuers halt search for two last men lost in Laos cave
Sports

FIFA says World Cup spectators can carry one sealed water bottle into venues
Middle East and Africa

US attacks Iranian coastal sites after Iran launches drones in latest flare-up
Archipelago

Sentrum Caritas in Batam strengthens protection for migrant workers
Archipelago

Medan Corruption Court acquits all four suspects in land sales case
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

House reaffirms control of Election Law revision amid govt takeover proposal

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.