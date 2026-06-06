House reaffirms control of Election Law revision amid govt takeover proposal

The Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta is seen in this picture taken on May 1, 2026. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

The revision to the Elections Law has been included in the list of priority bills to be completed by the end of the year, but lawmakers have not started formal deliberation of the amendment.

T he House of Representatives has confirmed that the drafting of the amended Elections Law will remain the legislature’s responsibility, following proposals for the government to take over the drafting amid months of delays.

Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of the Gerindra Party said on Wednesday the revision would continue to be prepared by House Commission II overseeing home affairs, ruling out the possibility of it being taken over by the government.

“As previously stated, we will propose [the bill] as a House initiative,” said Dasco, also an executive of President Prabowo Subianto-led Gerindra. “All parties are ready to discuss the revision, both the academic paper and the article-by-article draft.”

He made the remarks after a meeting with leaders of House Commission II, which is responsible for drafting and reviewing election-related legislation.

Pressure has been building on the House to start deliberating the Elections Law revision following months of delays and lack of progress. But Dasco reiterated the legislature’s commitment to including input from stakeholders and the public in the revision, adding that the deliberations would be done carefully to avoid any changes being overturned by legal challenges at the Constitutional Court.

Read also: Small political parties warn against last-minute elections law revision

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Election watchdogs and experts have warned that delaying the deliberation of the bill could disrupt preparations for the 2029 elections, the initial stages of which are set to begin in early 2027. Recruitment of election organizers for the next elections is also slated to start later this year.