Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Visitors read, study and work on their laptops at the Nyi Ageng Serang Public Library in Rasuna Said, South Jakarta, on July 10, 2026. The library, which reopened on July 8, provides free access to thousands of books, workstations, reading areas and meeting rooms. (JP/Vidya Pinandhita)

T he line outside the Nyi Ageng Serang Public Library showed little sign of shrinking on Friday afternoon. Just two days after reopening on July 8, the South Jakarta library had already reached capacity, leaving dozens of visitors waiting patiently for their turn to enter.

For many, the wait was a small price to pay for a free, comfortable place to read, study or simply unwind with a book.

Andrea, a 30-year-old Jakarta resident, was among those willing to queue. She told The Jakarta Post that she had been eager to visit the library since seeing it on social media.

From The Weekender The real cost of being a recreational athlete Read on The Weekender

“I first heard about this library through social media. After seeing videos on Instagram, it looked like such a comfortable place,” Andrea said.

Having frequently visited the revitalized Jakarta Library at the Taman Ismail Marzuki arts and culture center in Cikini, Central Jakarta, Andrea said she was pleased to see another modern public library open in the city.

Read also: Jakarta’s planned 'love lock' bridge sparks debate over infrastructure priorities

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Reopened in 2022 after a major revitalization under then-governor Anies Baswedan, the Cikini library has become one of Jakarta's busiest public libraries, drawing up to 3,600 visitors on weekdays. Andrea said Nyi Ageng Serang offered a similarly extensive collection, but much closer to her home.