Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

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he line outside the Nyi Ageng Serang Public Library showed little sign of shrinking on Friday afternoon. Just two days after reopening on July 8, the South Jakarta library had already reached capacity, leaving dozens of visitors waiting patiently for their turn to enter.
For many, the wait was a small price to pay for a free, comfortable place to read, study or simply unwind with a book.
Andrea, a 30-year-old Jakarta resident, was among those willing to queue. She told The Jakarta Post that she had been eager to visit the library since seeing it on social media.
“I first heard about this library through social media. After seeing videos on Instagram, it looked like such a comfortable place,” Andrea said.
Having frequently visited the revitalized Jakarta Library at the Taman Ismail Marzuki arts and culture center in Cikini, Central Jakarta, Andrea said she was pleased to see another modern public library open in the city.
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Reopened in 2022 after a major revitalization under then-governor Anies Baswedan, the Cikini library has become one of Jakarta's busiest public libraries, drawing up to 3,600 visitors on weekdays. Andrea said Nyi Ageng Serang offered a similarly extensive collection, but much closer to her home.
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