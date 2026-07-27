BREAKING: BI Governor Perry Warjiyo resigns

Perry's departure comes just weeks after BI aggressively tightened monetary policy, raising its benchmark interest rate by a cumulative one percentage point to 5.75 percent through three hikes in the span of four weeks during May and June.

B ank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo has resigned after nearly seven years at the helm of the central bank, with President Prabowo Subianto accepting his resignation on Sunday, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi announced on Monday.

Prasetyo said Perry, whose term was not due to end until 2028, cited only "personal reasons" for stepping down and had not met the President directly before submitting his resignation.

"First, the President accepted the resignation of Perry Warjiyo. The President also expressed his deepest gratitude and highest appreciation for [Perry’s] dedication during his approximately seven years of leading Bank Indonesia," Prasetyo said.

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Senior Deputy Governor Destry Damayanti will serve as acting BI governor while the government begins the process of selecting a permanent successor. She said the next governor would be nominated by the President through the established appointment mechanism.

Perry's departure comes just weeks after BI aggressively tightened monetary policy, raising its benchmark interest rate by a cumulative one percentage point to 5.75 percent through three hikes in the span of four weeks during May and June.