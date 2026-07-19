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Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

The decision comes as several major tourist destinations have raised visa fees this year, including Japan, which introduced its first visa fee increase in nearly 50 years.

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
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Sun, July 19, 2026 Published on Jul. 18, 2026 Published on 2026-07-18T15:38:10+07:00

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Stock illustration of an Indonesian visa Stock illustration of an Indonesian visa (Shutterstock/Paolo Gallo)

T

ourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana says the government has no plans to increase visa fees for international tourists amid a global trend of rising visa costs. She added that there was no indication from the Immigration and Corrections Ministry that such a policy was under consideration.

"I don't think there are any plans [to raise visa fees] at this point," Widiyanti said on Wednesday as quoted by Bisnis.com.

On the other hand, the government has expanded its visa-free entry policy, under Immigration and Corrections Ministry Regulation No. 10/2026, which took effect on July 9, adding six countries and territories to its visa-free list, including Turkey, Brazil, Peru, Kazakhstan, Macau and Belarus.

The expansion brings the total number of countries and territories eligible for visa-free entry to 19. Visitors from these locations may enter Indonesia for up to 30 days for tourism or social visits without applying for a visa.

The move comes as several major tourist destinations have raised visa fees this year. Japan introduced its first visa fee increase in nearly 50 years, raising the cost of a single-entry and multiple-entry visa fivefold starting July 1. 

Australia also raised most visa application charges by around 25 percent from July 1, with some categories seeing much steeper increases.

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Widiyanti argued that easing travel requirements is a more effective way of attracting international visitors than raising visa fees. Citing a World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) study showing that visa facilitation policies can increase tourist arrivals by around 24 percent.

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