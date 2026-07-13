Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

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oncerns over due process and accountability grew after the National Police handed over an investigation into corruption cases implicating the former assistant attorney general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah to the Attorney General's Office (AGO).
The handover came shortly after the police’s Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas Tipidkor) named Febrie a suspect in alleged graft and money laundering cases linked to several state-owned enterprises (SOEs) over the weekend.
At a joint press briefing with the AGO and House of Representatives Commission III overseeing legal affairs on Saturday, Kortas Tipidkor chief Insp. Gen. Totok Suharyanto said Febrie was named a suspect pertaining to “[state insurer] PT Asabri and other cases”.
PT Asabri manages insurance and pension funds for the police and the military.
Police also named another suspect, identified only as DR, over the same allegations as Febrie’s. Unlike Febrie, DR was arrested on Friday.
Febrie’s name first appeared during the police’s initial probe last week into alleged corruption surrounding coal supplies to state-owned electricity company PLN, which the police said contributed to recent nationwide blackouts. The investigation later expanded to include PT Asabri and another state insurer PT Asuransi Jiwasraya, as well as state-owned steelmaker PT Krakatau Steel.
During last week’s probe, the police raided at least 13 locations in and around Jakarta and seized Rp 476 billion (US$26.3 million) in various currencies and 74 kilograms of gold bars. One of the locations searched was a house belonging to Febrie in Sentul on the outskirts of Jakarta.
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