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Jakarta university weighs punishment after two men caught kissing

Jakarta State Polytechnic (PNJ) officials are considering punishments including expulsion for a student caught kissing on the campus grounds, depending on the university’s disciplinary commission’s review of applicable regulations.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, June 5, 2026 Published on Jun. 5, 2026 Published on 2026-06-05T17:15:35+07:00

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The main gate of Jakarta State Polytechnic (PNJ) in Depok, West Java is seen in this photo taken on Aug. 21, 2025. The main gate of Jakarta State Polytechnic (PNJ) in Depok, West Java is seen in this photo taken on Aug. 21, 2025. (Shutterstock/Ashnan Exp)

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akarta State Polytechnic (PNJ) is reviewing possible disciplinary measures against a male student after a video showing him kissing another man on the campus grounds went viral, with the incident prompting debate over public indecency and proportional treatment of other sexual orientations.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday at a corridor outside the campus library in Depok, West Java. A preliminary investigation by university officials found one of the individuals recorded in the video is a second-semester student, while the other is an outside visitor.

Other students who spotted the pair kissing soon confronted and recorded them. The footage of the confrontation quickly made rounds across social media platforms.

The controversy escalated later in the evening when the two men were accosted by more people about their alleged sexual orientation. They were brought to a gathering on the campus field attended by students and university officials.

Videos circulating online showed the father of the PNJ student publicly apologizing to the crowd, saying he felt “ashamed” of the incident and would accept if the university decided to expel his son.

The university is currently investigating the matter through its disciplinary commission and has not ruled out any punishment, including dismissal, PNJ spokesperson Soraya Aldina said.

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“The most severe punishment, which is expulsion, is certainly possible,” Soraya said on Wednesday, as quoted by Tribunnews.com.

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