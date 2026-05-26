BRICS meeting in India brings rivals to the table

(left to right) Foreign Minister Sugiono, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, South Africa's Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos pose for a family photograph during the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on May 14, 2026. (AFP/Arun Sankar)

By bringing fierce regional rivals to the same negotiating table, the BRICS ministerial in New Delhi positions the expanding bloc not as an anti-Western alliance, but as a crucial diplomatic hedging mechanism for a multipolar world.

T he BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in New Delhi, held May 14–15, did not produce a joint statement due to sharp differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates. However, it succeeded in bringing these rivals into the same room and to the negotiating table as part of broader efforts to narrow diplomatic divides.

The chair’s statement and outcome document issued by India were forward-looking and substantive, effectively preparing the framework for the upcoming Leaders' Summit in September.

Brainstorming on the most critical global issues of the day, the foreign ministers, led by Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, presented a proactive agenda to overcome prevailing challenges. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the BRICS strategic partnership under its three established pillars: political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. They also underscored their commitment to the core BRICS spirit of mutual respect, equality, solidarity, openness, inclusiveness and consensus.

The ministers noted that current global challenges are increasingly complex and interlinked, impeding economic growth and sustainable development while widening persistent development gaps across regions. They agreed that, within the contemporary realities of a multipolar world, developing countries must strengthen cooperative efforts to promote dialogue and achieve a more just and equitable global governance framework.

Acknowledging that practical, actionable responses tailored to national priorities are key, they reiterated the high priority of sustainable development and inclusive growth on the United Nations agenda. In this context, they reaffirmed that BRICS remains a vital platform for dialogue, diplomacy and multilateral cooperation.

Appreciating India’s chairmanship, the ministers noted that New Delhi’s approach, which puts humanity and people at the center, will further enhance cooperation by finding common ground for an inclusive, development-oriented partnership. Concurrently, the ministers condemned the imposition of unilateral coercive measures contrary to international law, emphasizing that such measures, inter alia in the form of unilateral economic and secondary sanctions, undermine global stability.

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Significantly, the meeting reaffirmed that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means and depends on the fulfillment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their rights to self-determination and return. The foreign ministers reaffirmed their unwavering support for the State of Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations in line with the two-state solution.