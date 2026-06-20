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Letter to editor: Myanmar diplomat responds

In its pursuit of peace and stability, Myanmar has been constructing bridges of mutual respect, mutual trust and cooperation with all stakeholders, often at great cost.

Mang Hau Thang (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, June 20, 2026 Published on Jun. 19, 2026 Published on 2026-06-19T00:32:53+07:00

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Foreign Minister Sugiono (left) pays a courtesy call to Myanmar's junta leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing (right) on June 8, 2026, marking the first high-level meeting between Jakarta and Naypyidaw since the military coup d'etat in 2021. Foreign Minister Sugiono (left) pays a courtesy call to Myanmar's junta leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing (right) on June 8, 2026, marking the first high-level meeting between Jakarta and Naypyidaw since the military coup d'etat in 2021. (Courtesy of/Foreign Ministry)

I

am writing on behalf of the Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in Jakarta to share our perspective regarding the recent series of news reports and commentary pieces concerning Myanmar published in The Jakarta Post. Specifically, we refer to the articles titled “Myanmar regime complains over pariah treatment in ASEAN bloc” (May 12, 2026), “ASEAN misreads the prolonged Myanmar crisis” (May 13, 2026) and “Normalizing Myanmar’s junta will not bring peace” (May 15, 2026).

We would like to offer a few reflections regarding the context of these features.

In international affairs and regional issues, we respect and appreciate contributors' efforts to reflect fact-based truths. Any contributor has the right to voice opinions to the readership; however, such narratives must be time-tested and proven against real-world, on-the-ground realities.

Under the current geopolitical spectrum, prevailing uncertainties intersect with multiple issues. These developments span alliances, defense, maritime security, the environment and political processes within both bilateral mechanisms and multilateral forums. Today, individual nations must navigate an overwhelming explosion of information, heavily clouded by widespread disinformation and misinformation.

Unfortunately, we find the contributors' views to be fundamentally unsound, as they attempt to frame explicit conclusions through implicit, speculative means. While contributors are professionals who present narratives to serve their own integrity, the commentary they create should foster constructive awareness rather than negatively impact a nation, particularly one currently endeavoring toward democracy and federalism.

We have observed a proliferation of features about Myanmar at a time when the country is undertaking a democratic transition led by its new civilian government, in tandem with its political road map. This new civilian government came to power through a public majority vote in elections, embodying the classic benchmark of democracy: of the people, by the people and for the people.

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The challenges Myanmar faces along this journey are complex. The peace-making efforts initiated for national reconciliation are far from a bed of roses. The sacrifices made have been enormous, compounded by widespread misunderstanding, mistrust, untold realities and limited internal resources. Myanmar is paying a high price for its democratic process.

Ultimately, the path Myanmar has chosen is the one less traveled. In its pursuit of peace and stability, Myanmar has been constructing bridges of mutual respect, mutual trust and cooperation with all stakeholders, often at great cost. Myanmar must take this journey one step at a time, as rushing a stride toward a federal democratic state could result in a misstep. Every political transition is lengthy, and Myanmar is no exception.

To reach its goals, Myanmar hopes to see media coverage that constructively supports its aspirations rather than misleads the public. A political transition in any country is inherently complex and delicate.

Accordingly, we would like to share the philosophy that “it is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness”. The role the media plays in shaping a nation’s image is significant; under genuine reform, the media and the nation should be complementary, not adversarial.

While acknowledging the steadfast understanding of several nations in the region, Myanmar pledges its unwavering commitment to the pursuit of a perpetual democratic federalism. Myanmar remains determined to cooperate fully with like-minded nations both near and far. By the same token, Myanmar appreciates active, realistic contributors who ensure that our transition continues to move steadily in the right direction.

 

Mang Hau Thang

Head of mission at Embassy of Myanmar in Jakarta

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