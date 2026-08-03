Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

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he death of a firefighter while battling a blaze at an illegal dumpsite near Jakarta's largest wholesale market in Kramat Jati, East Jakarta, has renewed concerns over the capital's persistent waste management crisis.
According to the Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency, the fire broke out on Saturday morning at a plot of land that had been illegally used as a dumpsite for months. The blaze quickly spread through piles of garbage reaching up to six meters high.
The agency deployed 10 fire engines and 50 personnel to extinguish the fire, which took around six hours to contain. During the operation, firefighter Andriyono, who had been assigned to locate water sources, complained of chest pain and difficulty breathing.
Strong winds reportedly spread smoke and toxic fumes across the area. The agency, however, said Andriyono had not been working directly at the fire scene when he fell ill and noted that he had a history of heart disease.
He was rushed to Harapan Bunda Hospital nearby, where he was pronounced dead.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the victim. We will ensure that all of his rights and entitlements are fully honored in accordance with prevailing laws,” Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency head Bayu Megantara said on Sunday.
Read also: Jakarta mandates household sorting to tackle chronic waste crisis
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