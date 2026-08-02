TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan
Malaysian pilot risks death penalty for smuggling ecstasy in Indonesia
Social media rumours, economic hardship fuel migrant surge into Ceuta
Prabowo revives plan for trans-Sumatra, Kalimantan railways
Google rolls back new satellite image AI tool after backlash

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan
Malaysian pilot risks death penalty for smuggling ecstasy in Indonesia
Social media rumours, economic hardship fuel migrant surge into Ceuta
Prabowo revives plan for trans-Sumatra, Kalimantan railways
Google rolls back new satellite image AI tool after backlash

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Regional leaders 'anxious' over transfer cuts, revenue-share delays

All eyes are on President Prabowo Subianto, who is set to unveil next year's state budget in two weeks, which will reveal whether transfers to regional governments will face another round of cuts.

Ruth Dea Juwita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, August 2, 2026 Published on Jul. 31, 2026 Published on 2026-07-31T17:15:53+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Regional leaders are seen on Feb. 25, 2025, during a week-long mountain glamping retreat at a military academy in Magelang, Central Java. Regional leaders are seen on Feb. 25, 2025, during a week-long mountain glamping retreat at a military academy in Magelang, Central Java. (AFP/Aditya Aji)

R

egional leaders are calling for an overhaul of the fiscal transfer system, warning that shrinking transfers to the regions and delays in disbursing revenue-sharing funds (DBH) have left many administrations "anxious", as they struggle to pay civil servant allowances and finance infrastructure projects.

Experts say the austerity drive pursued over the past 18 months has pushed many regional governments close to their limits, leaving little room for further budget cuts.

The squeeze has sharpened the gap with the central government's continued lavish spending on flagship initiatives, which could widen further if President Prabowo Subianto opts to reduce transfers to regional governments again in next year's state budget, which is set to be unveiled within the next two weeks.

Several regions reported that DBH disbursements had been either delayed or partially released, disrupting budget execution and cash management, according to the Association of Indonesian Regencies (Apkasi). 

"Frankly, anxiety and uncertainty have become widespread among us as we carry out our duties as regional leaders,” Apkasi chairman Bursah Zarnubi told a hearing with House of Representatives Commission II overseeing home affairs and civil service empowerment on Thursday.

“We want to accelerate development and support the President’s programs in our regions, but our fiscal space has been squeezed by budget cuts and mandatory spending efficiencies.”

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

To address the problem, regional leaders suggested three changes: improving governance and reconciliation of DBH data, ensuring certainty over disbursements and revising the palm oil revenue-sharing formula to give producing regions a larger share of proceeds. 

Popular

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan
Malaysian pilot risks death penalty for smuggling ecstasy in Indonesia

Malaysian pilot risks death penalty for smuggling ecstasy in Indonesia
Social media rumours, economic hardship fuel migrant surge into Ceuta

Social media rumours, economic hardship fuel migrant surge into Ceuta

Related Article

Wave of graft cases tests regional retreat program

Indonesia passes bill to set up international financial center

No tax for 50 years: Govt mulls over incentives for financial center

Stronger protection for vulnerable communities urged in climate policies

What we don’t measure, we waste

Popular

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan
Malaysian pilot risks death penalty for smuggling ecstasy in Indonesia

Malaysian pilot risks death penalty for smuggling ecstasy in Indonesia
Social media rumours, economic hardship fuel migrant surge into Ceuta

Social media rumours, economic hardship fuel migrant surge into Ceuta

More in Business

 View more
Regional leaders are seen on Feb. 25, 2025, during a week-long mountain glamping retreat at a military academy in Magelang, Central Java.
Regulations

Regional leaders 'anxious' over transfer cuts, revenue-share delays
A plane bearing the livery of low-cost airline Citilink taxis down a runway on Jan. 10, 2025, as a plane operated by ultralow-cost carrier Super Air Jet lands on a runway at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten.
Companies

Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support
Bystanders watch as smoke rises from a fire at the Russian e-commerce firm Wildberries' logistics complexes in the town of Elektrostal outside Moscow on July 18, 2026. A Ukrainian drone attack on two logistics centres in Russia killed eight people and injured 24, officials said on July 18, 2026.
Companies

Wildberries: 'Russia's Amazon' targeted by Ukraine

Highlight
Residents affected by flash floods and landslides walk in the area of HKBP Ressort Tuka Church in Hutanabolon, Tukka District, Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. Despite the recent disasters, the church continued to hold services ahead of Christmas.
Archipelago

Floods strike North Sumatra despite intensifying dry season across the country
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the 28th anniversary celebration of the National Awakening Party (PKB) in Jakarta on July 23, 2026. Held under the theme “A New Direction for the Constitutional Economic Mandate“, the event reaffirmed the party's commitment to supporting the government in strengthening Indonesia's economy.
Editorial

Journalism is not a crime
A stock illustration of Indonesian passport.
Society

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Five dead, 41 missing after ferry catches fire off East Java
Regulations

Regional leaders 'anxious' over transfer cuts, revenue-share delays
Art & Culture

Teater Koma revives ‘Rumah Sakit Jiwa’ for an unsettled world
Middle East and Africa

US embassies urge citizens to consider departing Middle East
Asia & Pacific

South Korea records its highest-ever temperature of 42.5C
Companies

Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support
Sports

UEFA, CONCACAF target Infantino after FIFA shelve World Cup private investment plan
Europe

Firefighters in Greece 'pushed to the limit' as winds rage
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Regional leaders 'anxious' over transfer cuts, revenue-share delays

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.