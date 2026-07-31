TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
BSD City creates opportunities through upskilling talents, contributing social impact
BREAKING: Court orders free meals financing removed from education budget

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
BSD City creates opportunities through upskilling talents, contributing social impact
BREAKING: Court orders free meals financing removed from education budget

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Malaysian pilot risks death penalty for smuggling ecstasy in Indonesia

The 39-year-old pilot, identified only by his initials, MSO, was arrested Wednesday at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta international airport shortly after arriving from Kuala Lumpur.

Agencies
Jakarta
Fri, July 31, 2026 Published on Jul. 31, 2026 Published on 2026-07-31T19:12:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Customs officials display the uniform of a Malaysian pilot and drugs he smuggled as evidence during a press conference at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, near Jakarta, on July 31, 2026. Customs officials display the uniform of a Malaysian pilot and drugs he smuggled as evidence during a press conference at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, near Jakarta, on July 31, 2026. (AFP/Ramu)

A

Malaysian pilot who tested positive for meth, MDMA, and cocaine after flying a passenger plane to Indonesia risks the death penalty for allegedly smuggling more than 70,000 ecstasy tablets in his suitcase, officials said Friday.

The 39-year-old pilot, identified only by his initials, MSO, was arrested Wednesday at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta international airport shortly after arriving from Kuala Lumpur.

The airport customs office did not say which carrier the pilot worked for, but the flight number indicated it was a Malaysia Airlines plane.

"The results of his urine test came back positive for meth, MDMA, and cocaine. So, at the time of the flight, he was under the influence," Hengky Tomuan Parlindungan Aritonang, an official at the airport customs office, told reporters in Jakarta.

"What concerns all of us is that this person's profession is a pilot, and at the time he arrived, he had just flown that plane from Kuala Lumpur to Indonesia," he said.

Customs officials found 14 bags of ecstasy -- more than 70,000 pills -- in the pilot's suitcase, and four grams of meth, thought to be for personal use, in his hand luggage.

Hengky said the pilot likely did not expect to be checked in the special customs lane for pilots and crew, "but the monitoring we carry out is the same" for everyone.

Hengky said the pilot was a courier.

In a statement to investigators, the man said this was the third time he had attempted to smuggle drugs, the second to Indonesia and once in Malaysia.

Awaludin said the police suspected "MSO" to be part of an international syndicate, and he has been charged with smuggling.

The pilot told investigators he had been promised some 50,000 Malaysian ringgit (just over $12,000) to deliver the narcotics in Jakarta.

Malaysia Airlines, in a statement Friday, said it took the allegations seriously and had launched an internal review.

"Malaysia Airlines will extend its full cooperation to the relevant authorities in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations," it said.

The carrier declined further comment pending the Indonesian investigation.

There are dozens of foreign traffickers on death row in Indonesia, hundreds altogether.

Indonesia last carried out the death sentence for drug offences in 2016, when one Indonesian and three Nigerians were executed by firing squad.

Two British men were sentenced in March to nine and 11 years in prison, respectively, after they were found guilty of smuggling cocaine onto the tourist island of Bali.

In June, the Bali police arrested two Russian nationals for attempting to smuggle nearly eight kilograms of hashish to the resort island.

Popular

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Related Article

Rice alone is not enough for Indonesia’s children

Malaysia's resource anxiety tests Asia's fastest data center build-out

Changing global order puts ASEAN's relevance to the test

Charting China's rise as a global superpower

Malaysia Airlines grounds new Airbus jet over safety concerns

Popular

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

More in World

 View more
Customs officials display the uniform of a Malaysian pilot and drugs he smuggled as evidence during a press conference at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, near Jakarta, on July 31, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Malaysian pilot risks death penalty for smuggling ecstasy in Indonesia
Palestinians inspect damaged and destroyed buildings after they were targeted by Israeli strikes the previous night following warnings to evacuate in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip on July 29, 2026. Gaza remains gripped by daily violence, with both the Israeli military and Hamas accusing one another of violating the truce in effect since October 10.
Middle East and Africa

Hamas agrees to disarm under Trump plan, but no word from Israel
A supporter of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party wears a German flag in her hair as she attends a campaign rally in front of the Berlin City Hall on June 29, 2026.
Europe

Far right and far left battle for power in polarized Berlin

Highlight
Palestinians inspect damaged and destroyed buildings after they were targeted by Israeli strikes the previous night following warnings to evacuate in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip on July 29, 2026. Gaza remains gripped by daily violence, with both the Israeli military and Hamas accusing one another of violating the truce in effect since October 10.
Middle East and Africa

Hamas agrees to disarm under Trump plan, but no word from Israel
The Bank Indonesia logo adorns the gate of the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta in this undated photograph.
Editorial

A technocrat for BI governor
A handout picture shows the under-construction Batang Toru hydroelectric power plant (PLTA) in North Sumatra
Companies

Batang Toru hydropower plant fast-tracked to stabilize Sumatra’s fragile grid

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Names surface for possible BI governor candidates
Sports

Asia federation backs UEFA, CONCACAF opposition to FIFA World Cup sale plan
Asia & Pacific

Malaysian pilot risks death penalty for smuggling ecstasy in Indonesia
Politics

Civil groups launch petition against TNI's expanding role in civilian affairs
Companies

Batang Toru hydropower plant fast-tracked to stabilize Sumatra’s fragile grid
Middle East and Africa

Hamas agrees to disarm under Trump plan, but no word from Israel
Economy

Prabowo revives plan for trans-Sumatra, Kalimantan railways
Europe

Far right and far left battle for power in polarized Berlin
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.