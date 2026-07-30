TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
'Foreign agents' of change: Experts launch shadow cabinet
BSD City creates opportunities through upskilling talents, contributing social impact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
'Foreign agents' of change: Experts launch shadow cabinet
BSD City creates opportunities through upskilling talents, contributing social impact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

BREAKING: Court orders free meals financing removed from education budget

The court held that the program does not qualify as an educational expense, and that using education budget funds violates the Constitution, which mandates that at least 20 percent of the national budget be allocated to education.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, July 30, 2026 Published on Jul. 30, 2026 Published on 2026-07-30T15:11:47+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A police officer patrols the grounds of the Constitutional Court in Central Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025. A police officer patrols the grounds of the Constitutional Court in Central Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

T

he Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that the government should no longer source funding for President Prabowo Subianto’s costly free nutritious meal program from the education budget.

During a hearing on Thursday, the nine-justice panel granted a petition submitted by education nonprofit Yayasan Taman Belajar Nusantara, a university lecturer and a contract teacher.

The court held that the program does not qualify as an educational expense, and that using education budget funds violates the Constitution, which mandates that at least 20 percent of the national budget be allocated to education.

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

From The Weekender

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

Read on The Weekender

The justices said the removal of the free meals financing from the education budget was effective starting 2028, although it also suggested that the government adjust its spending for next year in line with the ruling.

“If the government can adjust the 2027 state budget structure that has been deliberated since early 2026 to meet the ruling, it would be better if the budget for the free meals program was separated from the education budget in the 2027 budget,” Justice Enny Nurbaningsih said, in reading the ruling.

Of the total Rp 3.8 quadrillion (US$226 billion) allocation for this year’s state budget, the free meals program initially received Rp 335 billion, up significantly from Rp 71 trillion last year.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Some Rp 223 trillion for the program accounts for one-third of the Rp 769 trillion earmarked for education, which stands at 20 percent of this year’s state budget as mandated by the 1945 Constitution.

After several budget-saving measures and operational setbacks due to a corruption scandal involving the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) and public pressure, the free meals budget has been cut to some Rp 229 trillion.

The program has faced mounting scrutiny since its rollout in early 2025 over its huge budget, which has placed additional strain on government finances, and incidents of mass food poisoning. It has also been marred by governance problems, culminating in the arrest of former BGN head Dadan Hindayana and two of his deputies in a corruption investigation linked to the multitrillion-rupiah program.

The level of public satisfaction with the costly program fell by 30 percentage points to 33.8 percent this month, from 62.5 percent in November 2025, according to the latest survey from pollster Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC). (kuk/ipa)

Popular

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Related Article

The right call on mining permits

Analysis: The corruption risk at the heart of Prabowo's free meals program

Constitutional Court's independence at risk as MPR seeks key role

Academics rally behind student protests, reject politicization 

One year on, pressure builds on govt to enforce free education ruling

Popular

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

More in Indonesia

 View more
A police officer patrols the grounds of the Constitutional Court in Central Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025.
Politics

BREAKING: Court orders free meals financing removed from education budget
A stork perches on a plastic bucket stranded on the lakebed as water levels drop in Jakarta on July 29, 2026, due to the impact of El Nino, which has brought a prolonged dry season and triggered extreme drought, threatening food security in various regions of Indonesia.
Society

Weather agency warns El Niño in Indonesia to last through early 2027
Illustration of a Criminal Code (KUHP) book next to a gavel and a Lady Justice statue.
Society

Wave of vigilante killings sparks calls for stronger law enforcement

Highlight
A police officer walks in front of the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025.
Politics

BREAKING: Court orders free meals financing removed from education budget
This photograph shows a handheld smartphone displaying the icons of some of the main artificial intelligence based apps, including LLMs, chatbots and generative AI, in Saint-Mande, east of Paris, France on July 15, 2026.
Editorial

Venting to the machine
President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to United States President Donald Trump on Feb. 19 during the signing of the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) in Washington, DC.
Economy

US tariffs, costs risk Indonesia's competitive edge

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Trump says he's looking at AI controls after OpenAI rogue agent
Economy

Rokan block oil output could plunge 30% a year, operator chief says
Sports

Infantino calls plan to sell World Cup stake a proposal, 'not an obligation'
Politics

BREAKING: Court orders free meals financing removed from education budget
Economy

Germany backs $250m Surabaya rail project set for construction next year
Asia & Pacific

New Zealand foreign minister in racism row with Chinese ambassador
Entertainment

BTS pulls out of Grammys after Asian pop category introduction
Society

Weather agency warns El Niño in Indonesia to last through early 2027
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.