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Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Labelling of journalists as londo ireng, or black Dutchmen, was condescending, belittling and delegitimizing to journalists' profession.

Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, July 27, 2026 Published on Jul. 26, 2026 Published on 2026-07-26T17:38:51+07:00

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President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech on July 23 during the 28th anniversary celebration of the National Awakening Party (PKB) in Jakarta. Held under the theme “A New Direction for the Constitutional Economic Mandate“, the event reaffirmed the party's commitment to supporting the government in strengthening Indonesia's economy. President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech on July 23 during the 28th anniversary celebration of the National Awakening Party (PKB) in Jakarta. Held under the theme “A New Direction for the Constitutional Economic Mandate“, the event reaffirmed the party's commitment to supporting the government in strengthening Indonesia's economy. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

S

everal press unions have demanded President Prabowo Subianto apologize after calling journalists londo ireng (black Dutchmen) during a speech, condemning the statement as denigrating journalists.

The press unions, consisting of the Alliance of Independent Journalists, Journalists Association of Indigenous Peoples of the Archipelago (AJMAN), Alternative Media Coalition (KOMA), Society of Indonesian Environmental Journalists (SIEJ), Indonesian Photojournalist Association (PFI) and Archipelago Media Development Society (PPMN), condemned Prabowo’s statement for slandering the journalistic profession.

AJI chairwoman Nany Afrida said the labelling of journalists as londo ireng, or the black Dutchman, was condescending, belittling and delegitimizing to the profession of journalism and the work they produce.

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The term also carries a connotation of collaborating with foreign interests instead of defending one’s own country.    

Nany said Prabowo’s statement was against the spirit and mandate of Law No. 40/1999 on Press because in Indonesia’s historical context, londo ireng is a pejorative term for Indonesians who worked for the Dutch colonial government.

“Accusations against the journalistic profession are baseless and not appropriate to be said by a president, we demand President Prabowo Subianto apologize to journalists for the use of londo ireng in his speech,” she said in a written statement received by The Jakarta Post on Saturday.

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Speaking at the 28th anniversary of the National Awakening Party (PKB) on Thursday evening, Prabowo said his administration welcomed criticism but alleged that some Indonesians remain loyal to foreign powers.

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