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BSD City creates opportunities through upskilling talents, contributing social impact

How BSD City and D-HUB SEZ are helping shape Indonesia’s journey toward Indonesia Emas 2045

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, July 29, 2026 Published on Jul. 29, 2026 Published on 2026-07-29T16:14:58+07:00

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(Courtesy of Sinar Mas Land) (Courtesy of Sinar Mas Land)

A

s Indonesia looks ahead to its centennial year in 2045, the nation’s ambition extends far beyond economic growth. The vision of Indonesia Emas 2045 seeks to power the archipelago by globally competitive talent, innovation-driven industries and a workforce equipped to thrive in an increasingly knowledge-based economy.

To that end, the question is no longer whether Indonesia has the potential, but how that potential can be transformed into meaningful impact. As such, the answer lies in creating ecosystems where people can continuously learn, collaborate, innovate and grow.

This is where BSD City’s story becomes increasingly relevant.

For more than four decades, BSD City has evolved beyond the traditional definition of a township to redefine world-class urban living. Today, it stands as Indonesia’s fastest-growing mega township and one of Southeast Asia’s most integrated, future-ready ecosystems.

With a thriving population of 500,000+, BSD City stands as a premier regional benchmark for integrated urban development. The township fuels a high-density knowledge economy—bringing together 60,000+ students across 120 institutions with a growing professional workforce, and a dynamic business landscape that spans multinational corporations, technology companies and creative hubs.

Its success has also earned recognition on both regional and international stages. In 2025, BSD City was named Asia Winner for Best Mega Township Development at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final. The township also received the Gold Award for Best New Mega Development Project at the MIPIM Asia Awards 2025, reinforcing its position as one of Asia-Pacific’s leading urban developments.

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These achievements demonstrate how BSD City is capable of supporting talent development, attracting investment and fostering innovation that contributes to Indonesia’s future competitiveness.

And now, that evolution is entering a new chapter through D-HUB Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

(Courtesy of Sinar Mas Land)
(Courtesy of Sinar Mas Land)

Turning national challenges into opportunities

Indonesia’s path toward becoming a developed nation will depend on its ability to move up the global value chain. Achieving this requires stronger industries, future-ready talent and greater capacity for innovation.

Yet significant opportunities remain untapped.

In healthcare alone, more than 2 million Indonesians travel abroad every year for medical treatment, with more than 60 percent coming from the Greater Jakarta area. Together, they spend an estimated US$11.5 billion annually on overseas healthcare services. This substantial outflow highlights not only a gap in domestic capabilities but also a significant opportunity to strengthen healthcare, research, technology and talent development within Indonesia itself.

Recognizing this opportunity, the Indonesian government officially established D-HUB SEZ on October 7, 2024, with the distinction of being the only SEZ within the Greater Jakarta area.

Designed to become a catalyst for the industries expected to shape Indonesia’s future economy, D-HUB SEZ’s broader ambition is to accelerate the development of a knowledge-based economy by integrating four strategic sectors of healthcare, education, digital technology and creative economy.

Rather than operating independently, these sectors are brought together within one ecosystem to encourage collaboration, innovation and knowledge exchange.

Thanks to an ecosystem already home to educational institutions, technology companies, multinational corporations and innovation-driven businesses, D-HUB SEZ creates opportunities for collaboration that extend beyond traditional economic development.

Students can gain exposure to industry challenges before entering the workforce. Researchers can work alongside businesses to transform ideas into practical applications. Professionals can continuously update their skills in response to rapidly changing industry demands. Companies can access a growing pipeline of future-ready talents.

The result is an ecosystem where knowledge does not remain confined within institutions but becomes a resource that benefits industries, communities and future generations.

Building talent for Indonesia Emas 2045

Indonesia is expected to benefit from a demographic advantage over the coming decades, yet the true advantage lies in human capital.

As technology continues to reshape industries, the workforce of tomorrow will require more than technical expertise. Adaptability, creativity, digital literacy, critical thinking and lifelong learning will become essential skills in a rapidly changing economy.

Thus, upskilling talents has become one of the most important pillars of long-term competitiveness.

D-HUB SEZ seeks to contribute to this effort by creating an environment where learning extends beyond classrooms and becomes embedded within a broader ecosystem of collaboration and innovation. By connecting education providers, healthcare institutions, technology companies and creative enterprises, the ecosystem encourages continuous learning and workforce development across multiple sectors.

More than preparing people for jobs, the D-HUB SEZ aims to prepare them for industries that are still evolving and opportunities that are still emerging.

(Courtesy of Sinar Mas Land)
(Courtesy of Sinar Mas Land)

From ecosystem to impact

The ultimate measure of future infrastructure is not merely physical scale, but its capacity to enable people to learn, innovate, and drive meaningful progress.

This is the true significance of BSD City’s evolution —from a pioneering township into a self-reinforcing engine of opportunity across education, employment, entrepreneurship, innovation and collaboration.

Through the D-HUB Special Economic Zone (SEZ), this vision scales to meet national imperative. By integrating world-class healthcare, higher education, digital technology, and creative industries, D-HUB SEZ serves as a launchpad for upskilling, cross-border knowledge transfer and global competitiveness.

As Indonesia approaches its 100th anniversary, long-term prosperity will be determined by human potential.

The promise of Indonesia Emas 2045 will not be defined solely by what we build—but by the talent we cultivate, the knowledge we scale and the opportunities we create for future generations to come.

This article is produced by JP Creative team in collaboration with Sinar Mas Land

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