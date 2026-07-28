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Prabowo’s approval rating sinks amid dissatisfaction with economy, politics

President Prabowo Subianto’s approval rating has fallen to barely 50 percent, marking a sharp drop from the strong public support he enjoyed during his first year in office as Indonesians grow increasingly pessimistic about the economic, political and law enforcement conditions, a new survey found.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, July 28, 2026 Published on Jul. 27, 2026 Published on 2026-07-27T18:44:23+07:00

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Residents purchase vegetables on July 16 during a government-sponsored affordable food market in Panyileukan, Bandung, West Java. Residents purchase vegetables on July 16 during a government-sponsored affordable food market in Panyileukan, Bandung, West Java. (Antara/Raisan Al Farisi)

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resident Prabowo Subianto’s approval rating has fallen to barely 50 percent, marking a sharp drop from the strong public support he enjoyed during his first year in office as Indonesians grow increasingly pessimistic about economic, political and law enforcement conditions, a new survey found.

The survey, conducted by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) this month, found that 51.1 percent of respondents approved of the President’s performance, extending a downward trend in his approval rating from 81.2 percent in November last year to 66.4 percent in March.

Meanwhile, the number of those dissatisfied with his job performance has increased to 46.9 percent, compared to 31.7 percent in March this year and 16 percent in November 2025.

The findings are a stark contrast to Prabowo’s first year in office, when his approval rating by various pollsters surpassed those of his predecessors Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono at the same stage of their presidencies, which respondents mainly attributed to Prabowo’s “firm leadership”.

The SMRC polled from July 5 to 19 nearly 750 respondents of voting age nationwide, 80 percent of which were contacted on telephone and the rest through face-to-face interviews. The survey had a 3.7 percent margin of error at a 95 percent confidence level.

During the survey’s release on Sunday, SMRC executive director Deni Irvani said Prabowo’s declining approval rating came from worsening “public evaluations of the current state of the country’s economy, politics and law enforcement.”

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Economic conditions received the most negative response among the three areas in the survey, with nearly half of respondents, or 49.4 percent, rating the economy as either “bad” or “very bad”. Only 15.7 percent of respondents described current economic conditions as “good” or “very good”, a sharp drop from 40 percent in November. The share of respondents who were neutral stagnated at around 30 percent.

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