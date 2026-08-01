Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan

T he government's proposal to grant dual citizenship only to adults with expertise needed by the state has drawn criticism from mixed-marriage advocates, who say it lacks clear eligibility criteria and unfairly overlooks children with stronger legal claims under Indonesia's citizenship law.

The proposal resurfaced after Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said last week that his ministry had requested a presidential letter (Surpres) to begin parliamentary deliberations on the policy.

Rulita Anggraini, chair of the Indonesian Mixed-Marriage Society (Perca), said limiting dual citizenship to a select group of skilled individuals would undermine the legal principles underpinning the country’s citizenship regime and risk turning citizenship into a matter of state interest rather than equal rights.

“Indonesia follows the principle of citizenship by descent, meaning citizens are those with Indonesian parentage of blood ties. If dual citizenship is now going to be granted, shouldn’t the first legal subjects be our children?” Rulita told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.

“If Indonesia wants to expand dual citizenship to adults, then, based on the country’s own legal principles, children of mixed marriages should come first,” she continued.

Read also: Rethinking ‘One Nation': Why Indonesia should allow dual citizenship

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Indonesia has never recognized dual citizenship since independence, except for children born to mixed-nationality parents. Under the 2006 Citizenship Law, they may hold both nationalities until turning 18, after which they have three years to choose one citizenship.