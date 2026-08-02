Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support

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Low-cost airline Citilink has expanded its fleet 21 percent in the first half of 2026 from the previous semester, as part of a nearly $370 million first-phase funding provided by Danantara to parent company Garuda Indonesia to improve its MRO business.
lag carrier Garuda Indonesia expanded the fleet of its low-cost subsidiary Citilink Indonesia to 43 operating aircraft by the end of June, up from 25 in the same period last year, as part of its transformation efforts backed by state asset fund Danantara.
According to Citilink, the fleet expansion is part of Garuda’s strategy to strengthen overall capacity, particularly in the low-cost carrier (LCC) segment, although the budget airline did not disclose details of the scheme.
“This step has strengthened Citilink’s operational capacity in expanding connectivity, boosting productivity and flight networks, as well as in capturing growth opportunities in the national LCC market,” the airline said in a statement published on Thursday.
In the same statement, Citilink president director Darsito Hendroseputro said expanding the fleet reflected real progress in its transformation agenda, in line with Garuda’s ongoing strengthening efforts.
“With the strategic support of Danantara in the transformation of Garuda Indonesia Group, we can accelerate aircraft readiness and improve operational capacity to accommodate growing public mobility,” Darsito said.
Read also: Govt banking on Danantara to help expand Garuda's fleet
He added the fleet expansion had laid the foundation for the airline to improve competitiveness in the LCC market as well as expand interregional connectivity and provide safe, reliable and punctual air transportation services.
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