Policy discipline needed to tackle economic pressure points

Tourists check their phones on June 23 outside a tax free shop in Tokyo as the weak yen continues to draw foreign shoppers. The yen, weighed down in particular by the prospect of monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve, approached its lowest level in 40 years. (AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)

Global central banks are facing a high-stakes balancing act as surging public debt, supply shocks and AI-driven market speculation threaten long-term price stability. To prevent economic contagion, policymakers must take decisive action before these deep financial fault lines reach a critical tipping point.

G lobal economic pressure points are complicating central banks’ mission to preserve price and financial stability. Financial and fiscal fault lines may imperil economic progress and threaten future prosperity. The tide may turn on the artificial intelligence boom and more frequent supply shocks make inflation more persistent.

While the economy and financial system have proved resilient so far, we cannot take this for granted. The current challenges demand decisive and disciplined action to reinforce economic foundations and safeguard the financial system for the future. Public policy must focus on three priorities: securing price stability, restocking the public purse and shoring up financial stability beyond the banking perimeter.

In our Annual Economic Report, we at the Bank for International Settlements highlight four pressure points for the global economy: resurgent inflation, AI exuberance and financial vulnerabilities. Compounding these risks, and closing out the list, is a backdrop of public finances already under strain.

Inflation has made a comeback. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz was the latest in a sequence of supply shocks. It triggered a crisis in the supply of energy and other raw materials, driving a surge in prices across the globe that may linger. A key question is whether initial price increases will become ingrained. Memories of the pandemic-era inflationary spiral remain fresh, heightening the risk that businesses and households could lock into a cycle of higher prices. Such dynamics put further pressure on increasingly indebted public purses.

AI represents the most transformative technological breakthrough of our generation. It promises leaps in productivity to boost consumption and drive long-term growth. But other outcomes are possible. AI-driven automation could also lead to job losses, dampening consumption, stifling innovation and ultimately capping economic growth. The impact on inflation is equally uncertain. Policymakers must therefore tread carefully, balancing the promise of AI-fuelled productivity with the risks of uneven economic gains.

The current wave of AI optimism has also sparked an investment boom that carries the risk of overheating. History offers cautionary tales, from the railway mania of the 1840s to the dotcom bubble of the late 1990s, where technological breakthroughs triggered speculative excesses. AI could follow a similar path if investment fails to deliver lofty returns. A growing reliance on debt amplifies risks, making the sector more vulnerable to abrupt corrections.

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Future fiscal pressures could unfold under less benign conditions than in the past. Growing strains on the public purse span both advanced and emerging market economies. Debt levels are near post-World War II highs. Governments tend to spend aggressively during downturns yet fail to rebuild buffers during periods of growth. The point at which debt will become unsustainable is uncertain.