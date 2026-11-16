The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners
The twilight of RSPO: A multistakeholder sustainability forum
Microsoft restores service to Outlook and Teams after global outage

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners
The twilight of RSPO: A multistakeholder sustainability forum
Microsoft restores service to Outlook and Teams after global outage

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Gibran’s exit and the unraveling of the Jokowi legacy

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, November 16, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka looks on before President Prabowo Subianto's speech on the macroeconomic framework to lawmakers at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta, on May 20, 2026. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka looks on before President Prabowo Subianto's speech on the macroeconomic framework to lawmakers at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta, on May 20, 2026. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

G

ibran Rakabuming Raka’s resignation as vice president marks a turning point, not only for his own career but for the balance of power within Indonesia’s governing elite. With his resignation letter delivered to President Prabowo Subianto on Nov. 11, the drama over his future appears to have entered its final phase.

The resignation is not yet legally complete, but the remaining steps are largely constitutional formalities. The president must forward the letter to the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), which must endorse it and then begin selecting a new vice president. The more consequential question is no longer whether Gibran stays, but what his departure means for Indonesian politics.

The resignation does not necessarily end efforts in the House of Representatives to pursue the “right to express opinion” (HMP) process on his impeachment. Proponents have strong incentives to continue. Doing so would put Gibran’s removal beyond dispute, whether through resignation or formal constitutional judgement, and would let legislators establish a political and constitutional record of the events behind the crisis. For his opponents, resignation may not be enough; they may want a definitive MPR repudiation of his legitimacy.

Citra Awards 2026: Who makes the cut?

From The Weekender

Citra Awards 2026: Who makes the cut?

Read on The Weekender

Yet the significance extends well beyond one officeholder. Gibran’s vice presidency was never merely a constitutional post. He was the most visible and institutionalized link between Prabowo and Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, Indonesia’s seventh president, who served from 2014 to 2024, and Gibran’s father. Through Gibran, Jokowi kept direct influence inside the administration after leaving office, and his political network retained representation at the highest level, sustaining the appearance of a joint enterprise forged in the 2024 election.

That arrangement has now been fundamentally weakened. Gibran’s departure removes Jokowi’s most important institutional foothold in government. Prabowo holds the authority of office, control of the state apparatus and a large coalition in the legislature, while Jokowi becomes increasingly dependent on informal networks. The relationship has been evolving for some time, but the resignation accelerates the shift from a shared arrangement to a government unmistakably centered on Prabowo.

Many political actors have already recognized this. Three senior figures reportedly left the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) while keeping their cabinet posts, further reducing Jokowi’s leverage. The PSI has often been viewed as his political vehicle, particularly since he left office, so their decision reads as a declaration that loyalty to the President now outranks loyalty to the party. In politics, loyalty tends to follow power, and the drift toward the presidential center reflects an emerging consensus that Indonesia’s political future revolves around Prabowo rather than Jokowi. Gibran’s resignation reinforces that perception by removing one of the principal symbols of Jokowi’s continuing influence.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Ironically, Gibran may have done the governing coalition a favor. Had he stayed and fought the allegations, Indonesia could have faced months of political warfare. An impeachment would almost certainly have been ugly, prolonged and divisive: coalition parties forced to take sides, ministers pressured to defend or abandon the Vice President, and hearings and constitutional arguments dominating the national agenda. Prabowo would have been trapped between defending his elected running mate and protecting his administration’s credibility, while the opposition gained a powerful platform.

Popular

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners

US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners

Related Article

Analysis: Gibran’s exit and the unraveling of the Jokowi legacy

Analysis: Beyond Binance: Is Indonesia prepared for crypto risks?

Parties leave Prabowo to decide new VP

Assembly will pick new vice president to replace Gibran on Dec. 2

Analysis: Lemigas: Streamlining energy imports or shifting power?

Popular

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners

US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners

More in Opinion

 View more
Gibran quit cartoon
Academia

The rickety ladder to power for Indonesia's millennials - and its trapdoors
Endangered landscape: Indigenous trees form a thick canopy on Feb. 11, 2026 over a section of native forest in Kapuas regency, Central Kalimantan.
Academia

Alliance for forest roadmap keeps the 2030 goal alive
Heavy logistics: A traffic coordinator gestures on Nov. 9, 2026 while overseeing freight activities at the Pelindo Container Terminal at the port of Kupang in East Nusa Tenggara.
Academia

Indonesia needs more than a US-China trade truce

Highlight
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (right) welcomes Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto (left) during the 49th ASEAN summit retreat sessions in Manila on Nov. 15, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

RI apologizes to ASEAN for haze
A man (top L) climbs a flagpole as he attempts to raise a Free Aceh Movement flag alongside the Indonesian national flag during a rally outside the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, on August 15, 2026. Thousands of people gathered to mark the 21st anniversary of the Helsinki Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) peace agreement, which ended nearly three decades of conflict. The raising of the separatist-linked flag, although not explicitly banned by the 2005 peace deal, remains a highly controversial issue, with central government authorities often prohibiting its display.
Editorial

Give Aceh peace a chance
Special presidential envoy on energy and climate Hashim Djojohadikusumo delivers a speech during Leaders’ Summit at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Antalya, Turkey, on Nov. 12, 2026.
Economy

RI hides behind growth argument as world reneges on climate pledges

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN, China fail to conclude South China Sea code of conduct
Asia & Pacific

President Prabowo conveys apology to Singapore, Malaysia over wildfire haze
Society

Todung named honorary member of PKBI family planning group
Politics

Prabowo on overseas trips with no interim amid vacant VP post
Opinion

Analysis: Gibran’s exit and the unraveling of the Jokowi legacy
Politics

Coalition parties make way for possible Gerindra VP
Archipelago

Kupang regent respects legal process in alleged rape case
Asia & Pacific

RI apologizes to ASEAN for haze
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Gibran’s exit and the unraveling of the Jokowi legacy

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.