Give Aceh peace a chance

A man climbs a flagpole as he attempts to raise a Free Aceh Movement flag alongside the Indonesian national flag on Aug.15, 2026 during a rally outside the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh, Aceh province. Thousands of people gathered to mark the 21st anniversary of the Helsinki Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) peace agreement, which ended nearly three decades of conflict. (AFP/Reza Saifullah)

A fatal clash in Aceh and stalled disaster recovery efforts reveal how unresolved grievances and state neglect threaten to unravel Aceh’s hard-won, two-decade peace.

T he fatal shooting in Pidie marks a troubling escalation of violence in Aceh and serves as a stark reminder that peace remains fragile in the province, even more than two decades after the end of the protracted, bloody conflict between government forces and the Free Aceh Movement (GAM).

On Nov. 4, a confrontation between Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel and local residents in Pulo Keunari village erupted during a gathering to commemorate the prophet Muhammad’s birthday. The incident reportedly followed an attempt to remove a crescent-and-star flag associated with Aceh’s former separatist movement. One civilian was killed and 13 others injured, while six military personnel were also reportedly wounded.

In 2013, Aceh adopted the flag as its provincial banner, invoking its special autonomy under the 2005 Helsinki Peace Agreement. The central government objected, however, because of the flag's association with GAM, leaving it a longstanding source of friction between Jakarta and Banda Aceh.

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Regardless of the circumstances that triggered the clash, the loss of life demands a serious and credible response. While the government has pledged to investigate the incident, that commitment must translate into a transparent and impartial inquiry. It must establish the facts of what transpired, identify those responsible and determine whether the use of force was proportionate and legitimate.

Otherwise, the friction risks deepening mistrust and eroding the reconciliation that has sustained peace in Aceh for 21 years.

More importantly, the Pidie clash should not be viewed as an isolated security incident. Over the past year, Aceh, as well as other provinces, has witnessed a series of civil unrest episodes amid growing public dissatisfaction with Jakarta.

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In Aceh, much of this frustration stems from the government's handling of the devastating floods that struck Sumatra last November, killing more than 1,200 people and displacing over 1.1 million across three provinces, with Aceh bearing the brunt of the catastrophe.