Welcoming the Year of the Snake at Padma Hotel Semarang

A s millions prepare for Imlek (Chinese New Year) festivities across the country, Padma Hotels’ destination in Central Java, Padma Hotel Semarang, is ready to welcome the Year of the Snake with two dining programs, blending tradition with Padma’s signature hospitality.

Guests gathering with their family and friends for dinner on Jan. 28 can expect authentic Chinese dishes served alongside memorable experiences in Padma Hotel Semarang’s Pandanaran Grand Ballroom and in Kim Tia Chinese Restaurant.

The Pandanaran Grand Ballroom, renowned for its 10-meter-high ceiling and capacity of 4,000 guests, will host the “Flavors of Fortune” experience from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Priced at Rp 988,000++/person, guests will be able to enjoy a Chinese set menu paired with captivating live performances, featuring a grand drama inspired by Mulan and mesmerizing musical acts.

For those seeking a more intimate setting, “Longevity and Tradition” at Kim Tia Chinese Restaurant offers a curated menu of delightful Imlek treats in a warm Semarang Peranakan atmosphere.

At Rp 788,000++/person, guests can delight in an exquisite selection of Chinese dishes, accompanied by enchanting traditional Chinese music performances.

Padma Residents are eligible for a 10 percent early bird discount, while table bookings of 10 or eight packages can receive exclusive deals. The little ones will also be able to enjoy a 50 percent discount to further enliven the festivities.