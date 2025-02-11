OJK launches Indonesia Anti-Scam Centre to combat fraud

T he Financial Services Authority (OJK) has launched the Indonesia Anti-Scam Centre (IASC) to tackle financial transaction fraud in the digital era. The initiative has been welcomed by Sultan B. Najamuddin, deputy speaker of the Regional Representative Council (DPD RI), who emphasized its importance in protecting the public from various scams.

"The IASC is crucial, especially amid the surge of fraudulent activities such as illegal online lending and gambling. Digital financial crimes are transnational threats that could disrupt national economic stability," Sultan said after attending the OJK’s Annual Meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan.

He expressed hope that the IASC would help curb illegal online gambling, which has drained trillions of rupiah from Indonesians to foreign entities.

"DPD RI is deeply concerned about the impact of online gambling and illegal lending, which often harm local communities. We expect this anti-scam system to detect suspicious transactions linked to underground economic activities," he stated.

Sultan, the former chairman of HIPMI Bengkulu, also acknowledged the OJK’s consistent efforts in maintaining financial sector stability.

"The OJK plays a strategic role in supporting national development, particularly in priority government programs such as [the free meals program], public housing, food and energy self-sufficiency and downstream industries," he concluded.