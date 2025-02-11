TheJakartaPost

OJK launches Indonesia Anti-Scam Centre to combat fraud

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, February 11, 2025

OJK launches Indonesia Anti-Scam Centre to combat fraud (Courtesy of The Regional Representative Council)

T

he Financial Services Authority (OJK) has launched the Indonesia Anti-Scam Centre (IASC) to tackle financial transaction fraud in the digital era. The initiative has been welcomed by Sultan B. Najamuddin, deputy speaker of the Regional Representative Council (DPD RI), who emphasized its importance in protecting the public from various scams.

"The IASC is crucial, especially amid the surge of fraudulent activities such as illegal online lending and gambling. Digital financial crimes are transnational threats that could disrupt national economic stability," Sultan said after attending the OJK’s Annual Meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan.

He expressed hope that the IASC would help curb illegal online gambling, which has drained trillions of rupiah from Indonesians to foreign entities.

"DPD RI is deeply concerned about the impact of online gambling and illegal lending, which often harm local communities. We expect this anti-scam system to detect suspicious transactions linked to underground economic activities," he stated.

Sultan, the former chairman of HIPMI Bengkulu, also acknowledged the OJK’s consistent efforts in maintaining financial sector stability.

"The OJK plays a strategic role in supporting national development, particularly in priority government programs such as [the free meals program], public housing, food and energy self-sufficiency and downstream industries," he concluded.

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

Highlight
A general view shows the presidential palace during the 79th Independence Day celebrations in Nusantara, East Kalimantan on Aug. 17, 2024.
Politics

IKN Authority deputy resigns as budget for new capital frozen
Businessman Hashim Djojohadikusumo, who is appointed by his brother President Prabowo Subianto as special presidential envoy on environment and climate, delivers a statement during the United Nations climate conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan on Nov. 12, 2024.
Editorial

Why we should stick with Paris Agreement
Residents line up on Monday to exchange 3-kilogram lique- fied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters in Cibodas, Tangerang city, Banten on Monday, February 3, 2025. Residents have said that it has been difficult for them to get the gas canisters following the government’s new policy prohibiting their sale at the retailer level and requiring people to buy them from official distribution centers.
Archipelago

MUI declares use of subsidized fuels by wealthy people haram

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Few takers for goverenment's free health screenings
Society

BMKG seeks to avoid budget cuts, citing disaster risks
Archipelago

Ministry investigates mass fish deaths at Jatiluhur dam
Companies

State-run radio, TV cut contract workers, contributors amid budget cuts
Asia & Pacific

Trump says he has spoken to Xi since inauguration
Regulations

BPH Migas to reduce Solar diesel purchase quota
Politics

IKN Authority deputy resigns as budget for new capital frozen
Archipelago

Proposal to time limit rusunawa rentals under review
